Vote for Sid Daoud for Mayor

It is time that Kalispell wakes up and realizes some facts about just how fiscally responsible the current Kalispell City Council is: As a whole, it is the most fiscally conservative of all city councils in the state of Montana.

What is even more important to note is that Sid Daoud (current councilor and mayoral candidate) is a stickler for financial accountability; he takes his role concerning the Councils’ finances very seriously. Sid serves his ward and our city well and has the best voting record to prove it.

Recently, Kisa Davison (mayoral candidate) stated that her “opponents” want to “increase your taxes” and start a “new government program.” However, “her opponent” Sid Daoud is all about CUTTING government spending. Has Davison not reviewed the council’s fiscal reports/records?

So, while Davison is complaining and fussing about her opponents’ financial responsibilities, we know for a fact that Sid Daoud painstakingly goes through every line item when he is tackling city council financial matters—to see specifically where he can cut costs, saving the city taxpayers as much money as possible.

To be clear: Daoud is spending countless hours poring through financial reports so he can save you and me money!

Kisa is sorely mistaken when she ASSUMES Daoud is in favor of “increasing your taxes” or starting a “new government program.” Daoud does not do such things. So, perhaps she is referring to candidate Ryan Hunter, in which case she should have specified she was talking about her “opponent” (singular).

The public knows and respects Sid Daoud. He is in fact so fiscally responsible that when the council was looking to purchase very expensive new chairs, Councilor Daoud responded that, rather than spend the public’s money, “I will just bring my lawn chair to sit in.”

Vote for Sid Daoud for Kalispell Mayor!

Julie Baldridge

Kalispell