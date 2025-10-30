Victim’s Relatives Describe Aftermath of Alleged Hit-and-Run

The negligent homicide trial of 40-year-old Kenneth James Floyd continued on its fourth day in Flathead County District Court where jurors heard testimony from the victim’s relatives. Floyd is accused of fatally running over his first ex-wife, Kimberly Gilham, with his vehicle and fleeing the scene in Martin City on Father’s Day in 2023.

Floyd has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of negligent homicide for the June 2023 death of 37-year-old Kimberly Gilham. He has also pleaded not guilty to a second felony count of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident involving serious bodily injury or death to another person and a third felony count of tampering with physical evidence.

Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson is presiding over the trial, which began Oct. 27.

Jurors on Oct. 30 heard testimony from the victim’s sister, Nicole Stamp, who was granted full custody of Kimberly and Floyd’s 12-year-old son, Darryn.

Montana Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Eric Kitzmiller asked Stamp to describe a phone conversation Darryn had with Floyd that occurred on July 25, 2023, shortly after he began living at her home in Billings.

During the call, which was on speaker phone with Stamp present in the room, Stamp said she heard Floyd telling his son that he would give him back his Xbox if he returned to the Flathead to live with him. When Darryn replied that he wanted to live with his Aunt Nicole, according to Stamp, Floyd then said, “She’ll be the next b**** I run over.”

Nicole Stamp, sister of victim Kimberly Gilham, testifies during the trial of Kenneth James Floyd in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 30, 2025. Floyd is charged with felony negligent homicide after allegedly running over Gilham with his vehicle in 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kimberly’s oldest daughter from a previous relationship, who is now 16, also lived with Stamp following her death, but Stamp said she has since relinquished custody after the teen completed an in-patient mental health treatment program.

During cross examination from Floyd’s defense attorney, Jami Rebsom, Stamp said she moved out following her discharge and ceased communication.

“She watched her mom die,” Stamp said. “She was struggling with it.”

The Flathead County jury also heard from Gilham’s brother-in-law, Douglas Crosswhite, who went to the scene of the alleged incident after Chris called and told him Kimberly had been run over.

According to Crosswhite, he saw Kimberly lying on her back in the middle of the alley groaning while Chris Gilham, the victim’s husband, cried and alternated between pacing and holding his wife’s hand. After she was loaded into the ambulance, Crosswhite said he gave Chris a hug and returned home.

The following morning after Crosswhite learned Kimberly had died, he sent Floyd a Facebook message but received no response. After a failed attempt to reach Floyd by phone, Crosswhite messaged him again to say that his son was “going to remember this every Father’s Day for the rest of his life.”

Floyd then responded by saying that she “was standing” when he drove away and suggested that Chris was a potential suspect.

Witness testimony continues Friday in Flathead County District Court at 9 a.m.

[email protected]