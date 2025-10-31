Keep the Holidays Close to Home

This holiday season, celebrate the spirit of our community by shopping local. Every purchase you make from a neighborhood business helps support local jobs, families, and the unique character that makes the Flathead Valley such a special place to call home. From thoughtful gifts to festive experiences, our local shops have everything you need to make the season bright.

Sportsman & Ski Haus

Sportsman & Ski Haus, in business since 1968, has seen a lot of changes, including moving from its original location, near the intersection of Highway 2 and 93 in Kalispell, to the vibrant new Hutton Ranch Plaza on Highway 93 north of town. The Whitefish store is in Whitefish Mountain Center (formerly Whitefish Mountain Mall) and we also have a store in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Joe Power recently gave us his insight on this popular, local, employee-owned company. Joe joined Sportsman & Ski Haus in 2002, and in 2018, he took over the reins as President and CEO. He’s a good “fit” with the company, enjoying hiking, fishing, rafting, boating, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, and jogging. As Joe says, many people live here for the ‘lifestyle” whether it’s skiing, fishing, camping, water sports, hunting, hiking … and when it comes to product and brands, we take our cues from our customers, hoping to deliver products that inspire them in their pursuits. As a local company, we live here too. Our ability to focus on our local customer continues to be our strength … and our future. We try to offer a selection you might not see in other stores and we offer personalized service. That includes our custom boot fitting, bike fitting, and golf lessons. And because we live here, our staff has a personal knowledge of the area to help people be successful in their outdoor activities whether they’re new to the area, new to their sport, or expert. As far as the future, Joe and our buyers are continually looking for that new product that allows people to enjoy their sport even more. In Joe’s words, “We’re always looking for what’s next. We don’t know what that is, but we’ll know it when we see it.”

See our latest promos here: https://www.sportsmanskihaus.com/info/kalispell-whitefish

Terry Homes

Terry Homes is a well-established homebuilder in Montana’s Flathead Valley, in operation since 1994. They position themselves as a builder focused on creating quality, affordable housing in thoughtfully planned communities, bringing together attention to site selection, design excellence, and craftsmanship. A key part of their philosophy is flexibility allowing interior customization to let homeowners shape the home to their style.

One of Terry Homes’ flagship models is The Wolverine, a quadplex plan located in Kalispell’s Mountain View community. Each unit in The Wolverine blends modern finishes, durability, and usability offering between 1,563 and 1,770 sq ft with options for 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Designed for flexible living, The Wolverine delivers extra space while maintaining a cohesive, efficient layout.

Prospective buyers who purchase a presold Wolverine home before December 2025 can personalize their home by selecting certain finishes and design details, adding a unique touch to their new home. In short, The Wolverine represents Terry Homes’ commitment to balanced value and modern, customizable living within a thoughtfully planned community built for long-term satisfaction.

Learn more at: https://www.terryhomesmt.com/

Tamarack Cannabis

Voted Best Dispensary in Whitefish, the Flathead Valley, and Montana, Tamarack Cannabis is the premiere seed-to-sale cannabis provider offering organic, top-shelf products since 2009. With more than 15 years of experience in the legal cannabis industry in Montana, Tamarack’s kind and friendly staff are experts at helping customers and medical patients find the relief they need. Tamarack Cannabis houses state-of-the-art grow and lab facilities that safely produce and process the highest grade, organic small batch flower, concentrates, edibles, infusions and topicals on the market. Tamarack remains an undefeated winner of Best Flower, Best Edibles, Best Concentrates, Best Budtenders, Best Glass Shop, and Best Medical Dispensary categories in Whitefish and the Flathead Valley, and also continues to earn undefeated top honors as the Best Marijuana Dispensary and Best CBD Business in the state of Montana.

Tamarack Cannabis operates under the ethos of quality, innovation and loyalty. The company’s cultivation facility touts its full and ultimate control over the plants, which allows growers to add density, color, smell and taste that plants can not express at the mercy of natural sunlight or environment. Tamarack’s grow operation supplies both its lab and kitchen teams with organic flower to produce high quality, cutting-edge products that keep the company moving forward, while representing a true sense of seed-to-sale, farm-to-table for its loyal customers. Tamarack Cannabis always has new genetics propagating in its grow facilities, and innovative processes evolving in its lab, breathing new life into the industry. In a hypothetical sense, the grass is always greener at Tamarack, but in a literal sense, sometimes it’s purple and covered in white crystals or tiny orange hairs. Here’s to enjoying organic, homegrown cannabis. Tamarack Cannabis responsibly welcomes all adults 21+ with a valid ID.

For more information visit: https://www.tamarackcannabis.com/

Snowline Acres

There is something special about the holiday season at Snowline Acres. The festive activities, the scent of fresh pine, and the tradition of finding the perfect tree have been part of the Flathead Valley’s Christmas story for more than 60 years. That tradition is still alive today, now with even more to enjoy!

Locals once knew Snowline Acres as a place that opened only during the holidays for its beloved Christmas Market. With the addition of The Collective, a year-round retail shop, the holidays arrive a little earlier. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Collective offers a beautifully curated mix of local makers, vintage finds, home décor, and more.

Before the trees and wreaths arrive at Snowline, The Collective will offer Christmas décor, gifts, and seasonal home accents starting the evening of November 13 at the ticketed First Glimpse of Christmas shopping event. This is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday decorating and shopping! Normal shop hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10a.m.-5 p.m.

Starting November 21, families can return for what has become a beloved ritual of selecting fresh-cut Christmas trees, festive wreaths, and garland. Snowline carries a variety of fresh trees to choose from: Alpine Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, and White Pine. Sizes range from 3 feet to 20 feet tall! Beautifully decorated wreaths range from 14 inches to 84 inches, and they also offer swags, candy cane, and cross decorations. Garland and boughs are also available for purchase in a variety of species and sizes. In addition, biodegradable flocking is available for all trees and wreaths.

Don’t forget to grab a seasonal drink, hot chocolate, or baked good from Snowline Coffee Co. to complete your holiday outing. And be sure to follow www.snowlineacres.com or their Instagram for details about upcoming holiday workshops, concerts and Santa’s visit!

Christmas Market Hours

Tuesday-Saturday | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m.-5 p.m. (open November 23rd, 30th, & December 7th only)

*****************************************

Need a beautiful setting to host a holiday party?

For hosting holiday gatherings, Snowline Acres offers two beautiful options. The Ashley Creek Historic Venue welcomes celebrations with its timeless charm and spacious design, while the Gathering Space inside The Collective provides a warm, personal atmosphere for smaller get-togethers. Both settings provide the spirit and charm that make the holiday season at Snowline Acres so memorable.