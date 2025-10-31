Skip to content

Oct. 28: Bear Spray and Situationships

Friday, Oct. 24

10:56 a.m. A client enjoyed a glass of wine on the way to her counseling appointment to help take the edge off.

12:13 p.m. A backhoe bucket was blocking traffic.

2:03 p.m. A guy on a yellow and blue “pedal bike” was acting suspicious at the “drug house.”

10:02 p.m. A woman screaming “bloody murder” turned out to be a group of kids outside.

Sunday, Oct. 26

4:29 p.m. A Halloween fanatic wanted law enforcement’s permission to decorate their truck with “gore” and “fake blood and stuff.”

5:12 p.m. A guy wearing an “Elmer Fudd-type hat” was urinating in front of his truck, which had a hunting rifle in the passenger seat along with a road soda in the cup holder, before he escorted his long-haired toddler to enjoy some ice cream.  

Monday, Oct. 27

3:39 a.m. Someone was ding-dong-ditching at an unreasonable hour.

4:18 p.m. A drunk guy knocked on the wrong door.

6:55 p.m. A student wanted law enforcement to know a group of “college kids” wearing reflective gear would be screaming and yelling for the next four hours.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

7:46 a.m. Someone called about shadow boxing.

3:24 p.m. A white Ford Ranger spun some brodies and sped south down the highway.

4:05 p.m. Parties involved in a “situationship” got into an argument that involved bear spray deployment.

6:34 p.m. A guy didn’t like the way another guy on a bike kept looking at him.

11:52 p.m. A man wearing all black told police he always takes an evening stroll before bed.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

1:57 a.m. People were partying in the street.

2 a.m. A man wearing sweatpants was “acting weird” by the dumpster.

2:12 p.m. A man wearing camo was suspected of carrying weapons based on his “walk and vibes.”

