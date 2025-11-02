Flathead Valley Future

Flathead Valley is rapidly changing before our very own eyes. Growth is expected and anticipated, but out of control growth, with no attention to infrastructure is almost criminal and extremely short sighted.

Our leaders somehow have bought the misconception, or developers convincing them, that we are in desperate need of more housing. Question is for who? Not locals, they are built for ingress people moving here from all points of big cities around the country. Why is it that most of the new apartments are partially empty?

I have learned in my years involved with local politics and watching how developers operate that they have absolutely no concern or pay attention to our infrastructure, such as schools, sewer plants, hospitals, police and sheriff’s department, and especially roads. Guess who pays to fix our infrastructure issues? Yes, local taxpayers, you and me. Our culture is affected forever with no concern for our overburdened tax base. I have also learned that most developers are a conglomerate with multiple investors that literally have to spend their money, confirmed by a local banker. This should cause us all to be concerned for our future in “The Last Best Place.”

Ultimately, there will have to be a “development moratorium” put in place, but it will then be too late. Politicians, and planners, who make final decisions on these developments are paid by our tax dollars and they do listen. Please show up in force and give respectful comments and concerns. They listen, I know, and if they don’t hear from you, these monstrous developments will continue to get easily approved.

Gary Hall

Former Flathead County commissioner

Columbia Falls