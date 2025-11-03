Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,200,000

Dayton

Where: 44142 Buffalo Rd.

Price: $1,195,000

What: Seven-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 5,542

This home sits on 3.75 acres and includes private deeded lake access with Flathead Lake very close by. The residence spans four levels and was designed with comfort in mind. It features two laundry rooms, a central theater room, and a deck a looking out over the surrounding landscape. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30057725

Whitefish

Where: 202 Cottonwood Dr.

Price: $1,195,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,392

Experience elevated living in this new home on Big Mountain. The thoughtfully designed residence features an open-concept layout, covered deck area, and expansive windows that showcase stunning forested views. Just minutes from downtown, Whitefish Lake and Whitefish Mountain Resort. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30047943

Columbia Falls

Where: 277 Gleneagles Tr.

Price: $1,199,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,660

This new construction in the Meadow Lake Golf Course community has a well-designed layout built for comfort and style. It features modern finishes, a kitchen on both levels, an oversized garage, and golf course views. Whether you’re seeking a permanent residence, retreat, or investment, this home delivers. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30054930

Kalispell

Where: 108 Eagle Crest Ct.

Price: $1,199,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,127

This stunning home sits on 1 beautifully landscaped acre in the sought-after Eagle Ridge neighborhood. It features granite counters, a gas fireplace, great floor plan, and sweeping views of the Flathead Valley. There is also a spacious bonus room above the garage with its own bathrooms that is ideal for guests. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30047512

