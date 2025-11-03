FVCC Launches Wachholz Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center

Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) has officially opened the doors to the Wachholz Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (WIEC), a new hub on campus designed to empower entrepreneurs and innovators in northwest Montana and beyond. The center provides knowledge, resources, connections and support that enable ventures to start, scale and sustain.

The WIEC was made possible by a generous gift from Paul Wachholz, an accomplished entrepreneur and longtime supporter of FVCC who has helped shape the college’s role in the region, both through his investment in the Wachholz College Center and now through his commitment to local business creation and innovation.

“Paul is deeply committed to our community, and his support has already transformed FVCC in remarkable ways,” FVCC President Jane Karas said in a prepared statement. “With the new WIEC, he has helped create spaces that inspire creativity and forward-thinking ideas providing endless opportunities for entrepreneurs to find resources and support at any point of their journey.”

The WIEC is designed to serve as a central hub for entrepreneurs at every stage, from students and first-time founders to experienced business owners. By offering access to education, strategic support and an expanding network of mentors and partners, the center aims to foster a strong, resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem in northwest Montana.

“Entrepreneurship thrives in environments built on trust and community,” according to Eric Harry, the new director of the WIEC. “This center is about creating that environment where people can explore new ideas, learn from one another and build something that matters.”

Flathead Valley Community College’s new Wachholz Innovation and Entrepeneurship Center. Courtesy photo

According to FVCC’s unveiling of the WEIC, Harry brings nearly two decades of experience leading innovation-driven initiatives across the country. He has worked closely with colleges, economic development councils and national networks to develop entrepreneur education programs, build ecosystems and connect founders with the resources they need to succeed. His background includes founding companies, leading strategic operations and securing national partnerships and grant funding to fuel entrepreneurship at the local level.

“Our goal is to become the front door for entrepreneurship and innovation in northwest Montana,” Harry stated in the release. “Whether you’re a student with an idea, a Main Street business owner or a founder working on something new, we want WIEC to be where you find your next step, and where you find your community.”