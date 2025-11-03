Get Out and Vote this Election Day

This November 4 election is very important as it will decide who will govern our municipalities, Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls. Whether upgrades will happen to the school system in Columbia Falls. As well as whether Flathead County will be able to build a much needed newer, safer, and more efficient detention facility.

All registered voters were mailed a ballot, and they must be returned to the election department by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4 to be counted. It is too late to mail your ballot so be sure to hand deliver it to the election department at 290 B North Main Street in Kalispell (commonly known as the old CenturyLink building).

There are voting booths set up at the election department if you would rather get a ballot and fill it out there. You can vote in person on Monday, November 3, from 8 a.m. to noon. Or you can vote in person on Election Day on Tuesday, November 4,, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Traditionally these off year elections have low voter turnout even though they have long lasting impacts in our community. Please get out and vote as the minority of citizens should not be deciding the outcomes of these important races and bonds.

Pam Holmquist

Flathead County commissioner