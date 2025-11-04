Northwest Montana Hunters Report Steady Harvests

Hunter participation in northwest Montana was slightly lower than last year through the second weekend of general big game season, according to wildlife managers with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), but overall success rates and harvest numbers remain strong across the department’s Region 1.

So far, 3,480 hunters have passed through the four regional game check stations — about 7% fewer than last year — with 276 white-tailed deer, 21 mule deer, and 29 elk reported. The overall percentage of hunters with game rose slightly to 9.4%, up from 8.9% at the same point in 2024.

The Olney station reported the highest success rate at 12.3%, followed by Thompson Falls at 10.2%, where elk harvest was notably higher than last year. Highway 2 and Swan stations both saw modest white-tailed deer harvests consistent with recent years.

Check stations provide an index of hunter effort and harvest but represent only a sample of the total harvest across the region. Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter, whether or not they have harvested an animal.

The 2025 general deer and elk season runs through Nov. 30, with regional check stations open on weekends during general season from 10 a.m. until about 90 minutes past sunset. The four big game check stations are located on Highway 2 west of Kalispell, Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 on the west end of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was detected one year ago for the first time in wild deer populations in Flathead County, leading wildlife managers to establish a new CWD management zone and offer “B licenses” for either sex of white-tailed deer. Hunters are encouraged to consult the FWP website or contact the Kalispell regional office for more details.