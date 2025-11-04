As the parent of two school-age children who are constantly on the move in our neighborhood, pedestrian safety is an important issue for my family. Whether it’s walking to and from school, riding bikes to the park, or running off to a friend’s house to play, my kids are outside navigating our neighborhood sidewalks and streets almost every day. Ryan Hunter’s commitment to improving pedestrian safety is one of the many reasons he has my vote for Mayor of Kalispell.



During his time on City Council, Ryan’s record reflects that he listens and responds to community concerns around this issue. He pushed to find funding to build sidewalks where they are missing and repair sections that are falling apart. Ryan supported a speed reduction measure on East Oregon where residents have serious concerns about the speed of traffic as cars cut through the neighborhood from Highway 93 to Whitefish Stage. My neighborhood faces similar challenges, and I am confident that, as mayor, Ryan will listen and take action to improve the safety of the streets where we live.



This is just one important example of the many ways in which Ryan Hunter is a model civil servant. Honest, straightforward, and transparent, Ryan’s work on City Council over the last six years shows that he listens, engages, and responds to the concerns of Kalispell residents. I love this beautiful city we call home, and I want a mayor with the energy and experience to move our city forward in ways that are thoughtful and strategic. Ryan’s years of civic service and voting record make him the right man for the job.



Please vote for Ryan Hunter for Mayor of Kalispell on November 7.

Jennifer Stephens

Kalispell