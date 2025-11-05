As we observe National Family Caregivers Month this November, new data from AARP’s Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States Report paints a striking picture: 23.82% of Montana adults – roughly 214,000 people – are family caregivers, providing critical, often unpaid care for loved ones. These Montanans help older parents, spouses, and others live independently at home, contributing an astonishing $1.76 billion in unpaid care annually.

But this labor of love comes at a steep personal cost – and it’s time for action to support Montana’s unsung heroes.

Family caregivers are the backbone of our long-term care system. They handle everything from bathing and meal preparation to managing medications and medical tasks. They may also be responsible for complex medical and nursing tasks like administering shots, wound care or tube feedings for their loved ones – often with little or no training,

As you might expect, this vital work takes a heavy toll. In Montana, 80% of caregivers dip into their own pockets, spending an average of $7,200 a year – often about 25% of their income – to meet their loved ones’ needs. Nearly half (47%) face financial setbacks – taking on debt, draining savings, or struggling to afford basics like food and medicine. Over half (54%) juggle caregiving with jobs – often cutting hours or leaving the workforce entirely, jeopardizing their own financial security.

But here’s the thing: while family caregivers do so much for their loved ones, they’re often overlooked by society and lawmakers as they help hold together a broken system. That’s why this month AARP Montana is shining a spotlight on family caregivers and calling on lawmakers to pass common sense solutions that will save them money, time, and provide them with more support.

As Montana’s population ages, the demand for caregiving continues to grow. Ahead of the 2027 legislative session, AARP Montana is urging policymakers to prioritize Montana’s caregivers. During the interim study period in 2026, we’re advocating for updates to Montana’s long-term care policies to better meet our aging state’s needs. We’re also working on improvements to adult guardianship and conservatorship laws to help caregivers manage their loved ones’ decisions. At the federal level, AARP supports the “Credit for Caring Act” which would provide a $5,000 tax credit for working caregivers, and the “Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act” to expand flexible spending and provide more options for Health Savings Accounts.

AARP Montana is here to help. Caregivers can find support through AARP Montana’s Family Caregiver Resource Guides (aarp.org/MTCaregiving), veteran-specific resources at (aarp.org/MTVets), our online Caregiving Hub at (aarp.org/Caregiving), Montana’s 211 helpline (Montana211.org), and AARP’s Family Caregivers Discussion Facebook Group. Caregiving guides can also be requested through the AARP Caregiving Resource Center at 877-333-5885. Our caregiving resources are free and available to everyone.

During National Family Caregivers Month and throughout the year, please take the time to say “thank you” to a caregiver you know — whether it’s a friend, co-worker, neighbor or family member. Also, please join AARP’s “I Am A Caregiver” movement and tell lawmakers it’s time to support those who care. Visit: aarp.org/IAmACaregiver.

Tim Summers is the AARP Montana State Director.