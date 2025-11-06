1,257 Thanks

I’m deeply honored and humbled by the 1,257 Whitefish residents who placed their trust in me once again. Thank you for believing in my vision and for caring so deeply about the future of our community.

Congratulations to Ben Davis and Andy Feury on their well-deserved reelection, and to Nathan Dugan for running a thoughtful and passionate campaign. Whitefish is stronger when good people step forward to serve.

As I begin my second and final term on the Whitefish City Council, my focus remains on what I’ve called the GIST of good governance:

Growth policy that reflects our community values

Infrastructure that supports a sustainable future

Streamlining red tape to make it easier for residents, businesses, and developers to thrive

Transparency in every decision we make on behalf of the people we serve

I look forward to the next four years of collaboration with my colleagues and the city’s staff, listening, and action. Together, let’s continue shaping a Whitefish that works for everyone and continues to thrive!

Giuseppe “GMan” Caltabiano

Whitefish City councilor