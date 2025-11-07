Blackfeet Nation’s Sukapi Lodge Opens as First Tribally Run Mental Health Center in U.S.

On the Blackfeet Reservation, social worker Erika MadPlume uses horses to teach children skills like patience, boundaries, and emotional control.

One of her clients, diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is what she calls a “really wired kid.” He’s constantly moving and always testing limits, challenges that often spill over into life at home and at school.

Horses, MadPlume says, will quickly mirror that energy. Their muscles tighten, eyes widen, and nostrils flare. Sometimes they even bolt at sudden movements.

“He’s usually this big ball of energy, and the horse will give him immediate feedback on that,” she said. “They have a calming effect that teaches him to be aware of how he’s acting and how his actions influence their behavior — lessons that translate to human interactions too.”

These equine-assisted services are one form of care offered at Sukapi Lodge, the first tribally run mental health center in the country. Located two miles west of Browning, the Lodge officially opened its doors in October, providing mental health services rooted in Blackfeet culture and tailored to the community’s needs.

Sukapi Lodge serves all ages, offering everything from equine programs and youth mentorships to cognitive behavioral therapy and substance use disorder treatment. All enrolled members of the tribe and descendants are eligible to receive care at the center.

Sukapi means “good” or “well” in the Blackfoot language. For MadPlume, this approach to wellness is “holistic,” addressing spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical health. She works to bring this “native way of wellness” into all aspects of care.

“Using a cultural approach allows clients to identify who they are and explore their background,” MadPlume said. “It can help them form their own cultural identity — which can be a really important part of healing.”

Land surrounding the Sukapi Lodge in Browning. Courtesy image

At Sukapi Lodge, this cultural approach is combined with modern therapeutic practices in what MadPlume calls “two-eyed seeing” — a way of looking at mental health care through both Indigenous and scientific lenses to create a more dynamic treatment.

A key part of this approach involves gathering the data needed to understand the community’s needs. While suicide and substance use rates are higher among Native Americans than any other racial or ethnic group in the U.S., there is currently no behavioral health data collection specific to the Blackfeet Nation.

“We carry oral tradition; we weren’t pen to paper and don’t think of data in the same way as Western society,” MadPlume said. “But it’s important to acknowledge that Western perspective as well because it can be crucial in building programs that can best help our people.”

MadPlume considers herself lucky to have grown up immersed in Blackfeet culture, something she knows is increasingly rare.

As a child, she was surrounded by the Blackfoot language, having been raised by her grandmothers who are both fluent speakers. Her grandfather is one of the last surviving speakers of the Blackfeet dialect of “Hand Talk,” also known as Plains Indian Sign Language. Before colonization, the language connected tribes across the Plains, enabling communication during trade and conflict.

That grounding in tradition helped her see the value of equine-assisted mental health care.

Horses have been at the heart of Blackfeet life for centuries, revolutionizing the buffalo hunt, shaping warfare, and holding significant spiritual value. That legacy continues in MadPlume’s family, who run a ranch. She says she’s been around horses for as long as she can remember. In her family, it’s tradition to “lead people home” on horseback during a funeral.

“I’ll always remember when a little kid came up to me, and he was just ecstatic to even just pet the horse, to hold the horse,” she said. “It was really eye-opening to see the impact they can have for kids who don’t get to be exposed to them every day.”

For some people, horses offer what words can’t. MadPlume explained that many of her clients, especially men, struggle to open up in traditional talk therapy. With animals, however, they are often able to connect more naturally, creating a bridge that builds trust with their practitioner.