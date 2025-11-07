Shutdown Stretches to Record-Breaking Length as Senate Negotiators Try to Reach a Deal

The country reached “a sad milestone” Wednesday, said Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, as the federal government shutdown stretched into its 36th day, breaking a 2019 record for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

As of Friday morning, the shutdown continued into day 38, still without a definitive off ramp, though senators on both sides of the aisle are reportedly engaging in negotiations to get a deal across the finish line.

Affordable Care Act subsidies, which have lowered insurance premium costs for consumers who make up to 400% of the federal poverty level since the COVID-19 pandemic, remain at the shutdown’s center. Democrats in the Senate have dug in, refusing to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government unless ACA subsidies are part of the deal. Republicans have decried the Democrats’ position, arguing Democrats are trying to score political points by keeping the government shut down.

Those cries are ones Daines and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, both Montana Republicans, echoed in interviews with the Beacon this week.

“I think everyone recognizes the problem with Obamacare and rising rates, 60%, you know, rates have gone up, and there are flaws in that program,” Zinke said. “Everyone realizes that on both sides of the aisle. On the shutdown, this one is more about protesting than it is about policy. And unfortunately, as it goes forward, it hurts people that just want to get by.”

Both Daines and Zinke remain opposed to extending the ACA subsidies. They each cited fraud within the program, and Daines said the issues with the ACA are systemic. Throwing more money at the problem won’t solve it, Daines said.

But partisan finger-pointing over the shutdown’s causes hasn’t dulled its impacts across the country and state.

Daines and Zinke named several issues constituents have raised concerns with their offices about. Federal employees haven’t received pay — in Glacier, the Beacon found park employees reported a lack of information as the shutdown started, and park advocates called for a full closure to preserve the park, which didn’t happen. Benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program failed to go out across the country at the beginning of November, affecting more than 77,000 Montanans and piling onto gaps food banks were already struggling to fill. Grants funding Head Start programs, including one on Montana’s Hi-Line, have stalled. On Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the Federal Aviation Administration will order a 10% cut in flights across 40 major airports, and flight delays are to be expected.

The Senate is working toward gaining 60 votes on a continuing resolution to reopen the government. The House has been out of session for a month as the shutdown presses onward. Daines, the longest-serving member of Montana’s delegation, spoke about his perspective, as did Zinke, who serves the state’s western half on the House side.