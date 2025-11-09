Preparing Our Youth for Today’s Workforce

We are fortunate to live, work, and raise our families in a community where our schools are preparing students for life beyond graduation—equipping them with the skills, confidence, and real-world experiences they need to thrive.

Since 2023, School District 5 – Kalispell Public Schools has been a shining example of what happens when business and education work hand in hand to create meaningful, work-based learning opportunities. From elementary through high school, students are exploring careers through age-appropriate, hands-on experiences that open their eyes to possibilities right here in the Flathead Valley and beyond.

Whether it’s agriculture, hospitality, advanced manufacturing, or the many fields in between, these programs help students connect classroom learning to career paths. They’re discovering not just how to earn a living—but how to build a life of purpose and contribution.

In today’s fast-changing world, financial literacy, effective communication, and an understanding of how businesses operate are no longer optional—they’re essential. Whether a student pursues a trade, starts a business, or earns a professional degree, understanding personal finance and basic business principles will set them up for lifelong success.

At the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, we are proud to partner with our schools to provide internships, job shadows, and other work-based learning opportunities that bring education and industry together. We speak business; our schools speak education and preparation—and together, we’re building the bridge that helps students move confidently from the classroom to their careers. It’s a great thing for our students, our employers, and the future of our valley.

Lorraine Clarno, CEO

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce