Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Bigfork
Where: 130 Shawnee Dr.
Price: $925,000
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,156
Enjoy peaceful country living on nearly 9 private acres just minutes from town. This beautifully maintained home includes a lower-level apartment complete with a kitchen, dining area, and its own separate entrance. The property is fully fenced for animals and two separate pastures, a barn, and heated shop. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30060095
Lakeside
Where: 120 Bay Ct.
Price: $925,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,146
This newly constructed home sits on a large elevated lot with mountain views and filtered views of Flathead Lake. It has an open kitchen, living and dining area, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. The walk-out lower level has a convenient kitchenette and patio. Silvercreek Realty Group
MLS Number: 30052504
Columbia Falls
Where: 346 Lynnewood Dr.
Price: $920,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,800
This immaculately maintained home is nestled in a lush, serene, wooded subdivision. It has three bedrooms, two baths, a bonus room, and a two-car garage. Outside the landscaped yard features irrigation, a pergola, fire pit and garden – perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30058456
Kalispell
Where: 169 Brody Ln.
Price: $925,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,787
This newer ranch-style home is perfectly situated on a spacious lot in a quiet, desirable neighborhood. It has an open concept with vaulted ceilings, high-end wood cabinets, and concrete counters. Outside is a large fenced backyard, covered patio and a detached shop. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30051169
