Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Where: 130 Shawnee Dr.

Price: $925,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,156

Enjoy peaceful country living on nearly 9 private acres just minutes from town. This beautifully maintained home includes a lower-level apartment complete with a kitchen, dining area, and its own separate entrance. The property is fully fenced for animals and two separate pastures, a barn, and heated shop. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30060095

Where: 120 Bay Ct.

Price: $925,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,146

This newly constructed home sits on a large elevated lot with mountain views and filtered views of Flathead Lake. It has an open kitchen, living and dining area, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. The walk-out lower level has a convenient kitchenette and patio. Silvercreek Realty Group

MLS Number: 30052504

Columbia Falls

Where: 346 Lynnewood Dr.

Price: $920,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,800

This immaculately maintained home is nestled in a lush, serene, wooded subdivision. It has three bedrooms, two baths, a bonus room, and a two-car garage. Outside the landscaped yard features irrigation, a pergola, fire pit and garden – perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30058456

Kalispell

Where: 169 Brody Ln.

Price: $925,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,787

This newer ranch-style home is perfectly situated on a spacious lot in a quiet, desirable neighborhood. It has an open concept with vaulted ceilings, high-end wood cabinets, and concrete counters. Outside is a large fenced backyard, covered patio and a detached shop. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30051169

