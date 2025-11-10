Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Nov. 3: ‘Looking for the Boys’

By

Saturday, Nov. 1

9:56 a.m. A woman wondered how many emotional support pets were allowed in her apartment unit.

11:51 p.m. Kids were doing donuts in the parking lot for 15 minutes straight.

12:34 p.m. People were “pretty fired up” about the traffic jam during a funeral procession.

12:35 p.m. A concerned citizen wanted law enforcement to keep their eyes peeled for a “redish” Jeep that frequently drives recklessly in the park.

6:10 p.m. A heavy-set, bald guy with a “chin beard” didn’t like that a guy and his son were in the parking lot.

10:14 p.m. A party at the white house thinned out after the second noise compliant.

Sunday, Nov. 2

1:57 a.m. A drunk person pulled out a knife.

6:42 p.m. A guy was “sorting some sort of drugs.”

11:46 p.m. Two teens almost got away with a beer robbery.

Monday, Nov. 3

7:34 a.m. An old man and a young man were arguing over a cell phone outside of the casino.

9:07 p.m. An asset protection associate from Walmart was concerned about a TikTok challenge.

5:37 p.m. A woman riding a horse was leading another horse who was getting “a little unruly.”

5:49 p.m. A drunk guy who was “looking for the boys” drove his Chevy on the walking path.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

7:53 p.m. A Great Pyrenees named Benji was missing for 15 minutes.

8:58 p.m. Three teenagers were smashing carts together at Walmart.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

12:35 a.m. There was a knife fight in the parking lot.

11:35 p.m. A woman found her ex-husband driving around with a Twisted Tea and BuzzBall.

Sunday, Nov. 9

2:49 p.m. A woman who had been drinking was found at a local bar.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work