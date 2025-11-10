Nov. 3: ‘Looking for the Boys’

Saturday, Nov. 1

9:56 a.m. A woman wondered how many emotional support pets were allowed in her apartment unit.

11:51 p.m. Kids were doing donuts in the parking lot for 15 minutes straight.

12:34 p.m. People were “pretty fired up” about the traffic jam during a funeral procession.

12:35 p.m. A concerned citizen wanted law enforcement to keep their eyes peeled for a “redish” Jeep that frequently drives recklessly in the park.

6:10 p.m. A heavy-set, bald guy with a “chin beard” didn’t like that a guy and his son were in the parking lot.

10:14 p.m. A party at the white house thinned out after the second noise compliant.

Sunday, Nov. 2

1:57 a.m. A drunk person pulled out a knife.

6:42 p.m. A guy was “sorting some sort of drugs.”

11:46 p.m. Two teens almost got away with a beer robbery.

Monday, Nov. 3

7:34 a.m. An old man and a young man were arguing over a cell phone outside of the casino.

9:07 p.m. An asset protection associate from Walmart was concerned about a TikTok challenge.

5:37 p.m. A woman riding a horse was leading another horse who was getting “a little unruly.”

5:49 p.m. A drunk guy who was “looking for the boys” drove his Chevy on the walking path.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

7:53 p.m. A Great Pyrenees named Benji was missing for 15 minutes.

8:58 p.m. Three teenagers were smashing carts together at Walmart.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

12:35 a.m. There was a knife fight in the parking lot.

11:35 p.m. A woman found her ex-husband driving around with a Twisted Tea and BuzzBall.

Sunday, Nov. 9

2:49 p.m. A woman who had been drinking was found at a local bar.