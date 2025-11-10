The Path Forward Together

To the people of Kalispell, the results of this election have made one thing clear: the voting majority of our community has chosen a different path forward. While this is not the outcome my dedicated team and I had hoped for, my deep and abiding love for Kalispell and my commitment to its well-being remain unshaken.



I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Ryan. To run for public office is to commit to a vision, and I respect the outcome and the democratic process that is the bedrock of our country. Tonight, we put aside campaign signs and rhetoric, and we return to being neighbors who share the same streets, the same schools, and the same great Montana sky.



An Unforgettable Journey and Unwavering Commitment

This campaign, rooted in grassroots support and driven by a sense of divine purpose, was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. To the thousands of voters who believed in our platform—focused on strengthening public safety, managing taxpayer dollars responsibly, cutting through red tape, and revitalizing our downtown—thank you. Your support was not a vote for me as an individual, but a clear affirmation that these core priorities matter deeply to the future of our sweet, growing town.



To my volunteers, the heartbeat of this movement: your tireless dedication was a testament to the power of belief. You proved that in a community like ours, determination and a shared vision are the most powerful forces we have. And to our generous donors, you didn’t just give money; you invested in a hopeful idea of what Kalispell can be. I am profoundly grateful.



The Work Continues

Public service is a calling that does not end on election night. While the role of Mayor will be held by another, my commitment to the values and priorities that fueled our campaign continues.

– I will remain a dedicated community advocate for the issues we championed.

– I will continue to work for a Kalispell where our first responders have the resources they need and our neighborhoods are secure.

– I will use my voice to ensure our local government is always efficient, responsive, and a prudent steward of your tax dollars.

– I will continue to support the revitalization of our historic downtown, ensuring it remains a vital and cherished part of our community.

We may have lost a race, but we have not lost our voice, our passion, or our drive to serve. The work of building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Kalispell for all its families is a collective effort.

I urge everyone who supported me to channel their energy and passion into holding the incoming City Council accountable and actively participating in the civic life of our city. Let us look for opportunities to serve, to listen, and to find the common ground necessary to move our community forward.



In the words of President Ronald Reagan, “The choice isn’t between the right or the left; there is only up or down.” Though we will take a different route than the one we had planned, Kalispell must continue to choose up. Let’s get to work, together, supporting the best future for the place we call home.



May God bless Kalispell.

Kisa Davison, a local business owner and community advocate, was a candidate for Kalispell mayor.