The Philosopher King of Wild Horse Island

Herman Schnitzmeyer was lucky, at least in his early years.

Born in 1879 in Illinois, Schnitzmeyer, the son of German immigrant parents, worked as a house painter before getting training in photography in St. Louis. He was one of more than 81,000 people who entered a lottery in hope of winning the right to select a homestead on the Flathead Indian Reservation. One of 1,600 lottery winners, Schnitzmeyer filed a claim to 160 acres on the southeast portion of Wild Horse Island, with ideas of an idyllic life filling his head. He developed plans, including bylaws and a constitution for a self-sustaining society on the island that he called Apollo Heights.

While Schnitzmeyer planted crops and built a dwelling on Wild Horse Island, the reality of an isolated, agrarian life didn’t seem to suit him. “He wasn’t much of a farmer or rancher, more of a philosopher,” noted Denny Kellogg, a Bigfork-area historian and historical collector. While on the island he kept journals filled with his thoughts. Samples of his musings: “Submit as little as possible to insignificant things,” and “The mind receives the most healthful exercise in creative activity.”

Although Schnitzmeyer often captured his thoughts and ideas in written form, it found little audience and ended being “mostly for his own consumption,” Kellogg says. As for Apollo Heights, there is no evidence that the society had a member other than its founder.

A more rotund Schnitzmeyer after establishing a photo studio in Polson. Denny Kellogg collection

Schnitzmeyer met the requirements to “prove up” on his Wild Horse homestead claim, possibly the first person to do so, but island life wore thin. He spent the winter of 1913-14 living on the roughly 2,100-acre island, likely as its only human occupant. He battled isolation and, by his own account, starvation. A self-portrait made shortly after that winter shows a gaunt, wild-haired Schnitzmeyer, a possible reflection of his harrowing experience.

“His Wild Horse Island days were hard on him – physically as well as mentally,” the late Paul Fugleberg, longtime editor of the Flathead Courier in Polson, wrote nearly a century after the long winter. While living at least sporadically on the island, Schnitzmeyer worked as a hotel clerk in Kalispell for a short time and developed a photo postcard business based in Dayton with Louis Desch, another area homesteader. He also hatched a plan for a photo studio in Polson. A 1914 journal entry outlined this vision: “My ambition now is to make a nationwide reputation for depicting the sentimental beauty of natural scenery, and while doing this, accumulate a nice competency.”

Schnitzmeyer was a skilled photographer, especially in an era of bulky cameras and glass-plate and large film negatives. He doggedly pursued images of Flathead Lake, the surrounding mountains, steamboats and native inhabitants, including one of his favorite human subjects, Koostahtah, the Kootenai chief. He captured several historic moments, including the first flight of a “hydro-aeroplane” in Montana by aviator Terah. T. Maroney in 1913 and the 1930 groundbreaking for what would become Kerr Dam.

He also documented everyday life in and around Polson, Fugleberg wrote, noting “his camera clicked on sweaty threshing crews, lumberjacks, ice-cutting operations on the lake, school activities, community plays, tribal events and chiefs, Boy Scouts, World War I doughboys, landmarks, buildings, people, hotel card games, and parties. He even took pictures of corpses in caskets.” All told, the photographer’s work captures “a dynamic turning point in western Montana’s culture and economy,” Kellogg says.

Schnitzmeyer opened his Polson studio in 1912. A jovial sort, he also developed a reputation for unreliability, often missing photo appointments and other commitments. Fugleberg, the newspaper editor, observed that the photographer appeared to lack “even the slightest semblance of business knowledge or procedure.” Desch, his partner, had more business and marketing sense and helped produce hand-tinted images of Schnitzmeyer’s work. The two produced a series of photo cards depicting scenes of Polson and the surrounding area that proved popular with homesteaders who sent them to family elsewhere.

Schnitzmeyer also developed an appetite. Acquaintances noted his fondness for breakfast, roaming from one Polson café to another, often eating multiple times in a morning. As a young man, Bill Gregg drove Schnitzmeyer around the area in a Ford Model T and recalled that on numerous occasions, the photographer would ask to stop at farmhouses and offer to trade a photo of the home for a meal. Odd behavior aside, “that man was a genius with a camera,” Gregg told an interviewer.

Schnitzmeyer sold his photo studio in 1922 to Julius Meiers, an apprentice, who subsequently operated Lake City Studio in Polson for many years. Between 1922 and 1930 Schnitzmeyer did freelance photography work for the Northern Pacific Railway across Montana, in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks and in the Cascades in Washington state. His images that were used to promote settlement along the railroad’s route, passenger travel and the freight business.

A large gathering near the Northern Pacific depot in Ravalli in the period after the Flathead Reservation was opened to homesteading. Schnitzmeyer photo | Denny Kellogg collection

Schnitzmeyer’s railroad work has parallels with that of Tomer J. Hileman, who moved to Kalispell in 1911 to start a photo studio and, shortly thereafter, started shooting promotional images for the Great Northern Railway. While Schnitzmeyer made many photos of rural landscapes, Flathead Lake and the Mission Mountains, Hileman received acclaim for his images of Blackfeet people and Glacier National Park, which were popular with tourists and locals alike. Hileman was also skilled at marketing his work, establishing early-day photo labs in several of the park’s hotels that also provided greater exposure of his personal work.

While his work was more obscure, Fugleberg, in 1961, wrote that Schnitzmeyer, at least in the eyes of some, “was probably the outstanding depicter of natural scenery of his time in Montana – even surpassing the famous Glacier National Park photographer Hileman.”