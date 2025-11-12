Did Congress Forget We Have Three Co-equal Branches of Government?

Besides wondering how many of our citizens understand that our government is made up of three co-equal branches, in these troubled times, we may legitimately wonder if many in Congress recognize that truth.

We can see why this might be so. The office of the presidency has, to date, always been filled by one man. So, one consciousness is making the decisions. As George W. Bush used to say, “I’m the decider.”

But Congress is necessarily made up of many minds. Many minds move, under almost all circumstances, more slowly, more circumspectly, than does one mind.

So, our founding fathers gave Congress – not the president – the power to declare war. They also gave Congress the authority to control government spending by deciding how public funds are raised and spent. This power allows Congress to approve or deny funding for government programs and agencies and is a vital check on the executive branch’s power.

Obviously, it has not been working that way lately, and that’s because the executive branch is headed up by one mind – in this case, by a representative of wretched excess and total selfishness. He has made it painfully obvious that he doesn’t care about the American people, unless they are very, wealthy.

He has many sycophants supporting him. In the state of Montana, Senators Daines, Sheehy, and Representative Zinke.

Please join me in the April 2026 midterm elections in throwing all these people out of office.

A. Eugene Beckes

St. Ignatius