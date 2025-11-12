On Patrol with CSKT’s Nocturnal Bullfrog Hunters

The moon is high over the Mission Valley as Briana Rentschler’s kayak slips silently into a marshy wetland near the Ninepipe Reservoir — and then, a deep croak cuts through the quiet like a foghorn.

“You can’t let them know you’re coming,” says Rentschler, a 22-year-old Montana Conservation Corps staffer wearing a headlamp and waders. “They’re learning fast, so we are adapting fast.”

She glides through the water with a long trident-like “gig” balancing across the nose of the boat. Suddenly Rentschler locks in on the prize — the whites of its eyes barely peeking above the swirling, green algae. She slowly paddles toward the target, careful not to point her headlamp directly at it. Finding balance on the water, she picks up her weapon, lightly replacing it with her paddle, and steadily cocks back her elbow.

In one swift swoop, she spears the burly specimen and plucks it out of the pond. A wide smile spreads across her face as she turns to show the trophy — the American bullfrog, an invasive species with big consequences for conservation efforts here on the Flathead Reservation.

On this summer night, Rentschler and fellow “bullfrogger” Amanda Emmel, hired by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, would remove four adult bullfrogs and two egg masses from the wetland. Those two egg masses alone equate to tens of thousands of would-be tadpoles. By summer’s end, the effort would net more than 2,000 individuals and 19 egg masses.

Beyond reproducing so prolifically, American bullfrogs eat just about anything and adapt to almost any freshwater habitat, and as they spread they box out native species that to the tribes are both culturally and ecologically significant.

“They’re a trifecta as far as invasive species go,” says Cara Thompson, a wildlife biologist who leads CSKT’s bullfrog management project. “Once they’re established, they’re near impossible to get rid of.”

By moonlighting as amphibian assassins, Thompson and her hired guns are keeping these biological bullies in check, removing more than 10,000 American bullfrogs from ponds and wetlands across the Flathead Reservation since launching the effort in 2021.

The CSKT bullfrog management project is a collaboration with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, employing two to four “bullfroggers” from the Missoula-based Montana Conservation Corps every year. During these swamp safaris, crews employ a mix of techniques. Gigging (or spearing) remains most effective for adults. Traps can be deployed in deeper waters, though they require careful checking. And this past summer, a pellet gun — called the “bullfrog berserker” — was added to the arsenal to snipe clever bullfrogs that stay just out of gigging range.

A recently speared invasive American bullfrog in the Mission Valley. American bullfrogs are native to the central and eastern U.S. Photo by John Stember

Bullfroggers quietly search the perimeter of the pond around midnight. Photo by John Stember

Scientists have long ranked Lithobates catesbeianus as one of the world’s worst invasive species. It’s native to eastern North America and considered non-native in much of the American West. According to Stephanie Gillin, a tribal wildlife biologist and community education coordinator, the American bullfrog was first discovered in the Flathead River Basin sometime in the 1960s. Details surrounding its introduction are unknown, but theories include a liberated pet and a 4th of July race runaway.

The average American bullfrog measures four to six inches long. Some of the larger ones can grow to the size of a small house cat. The brutes easily outcompete the much smaller amphibians native to western Montana, with their indiscriminate diet including tadpoles, small fish, other frogs, snakes, even juvenile turtles and birds. On the Flathead Reservation, one bullfrog captured in 2003 was concealing baby birds in its stomach. That individual is now preserved in a jar on a shelf in the CSKT wildlife office hallway.