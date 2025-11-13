White-tailed Deer Tests Positive for CWD on Flathead Indian Reservation

Wildlife officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) on Thursday said a hunter-harvested white-tailed deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), marking the second detection this year of a CWD-infected deer on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

According to a press release, CSKT’s wildlife managers received the initial positive test results Nov. 12 from the state laboratory after submitting the suspected sample on Nov. 3. The tribal wildlife program has been sending in samples on a weekly basis and, as a matter of protocol, is awaiting testing results from a second facility to confirm the positive detection.

However, in part due to a confirmed case of CWD in a mule deer in January, CSKT’s wildlife program has activated initial response measures outlined in the Tribes’ CWD Surveillance and Management Plan.

“Our goal is to protect the community and prevent further spreading within our Reservation,” Rich Janssen, head of CSKT’s Natural Resources Division, said. “Tribal hunters need to be testing their harvests.”

There is no known transmission of CWD to humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that hunters harvesting a deer, elk, or moose from an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested for CWD prior to consuming the meat and do not consume the meat if the animal tests positive.

Janssen said the confirmation of CWD on the Flathead Indian Reservation is a red flag for a community whose members consume wild game for both subsistence and for cultural significance, and could have long-range consequences for a wildlife-rich region around Flathead Lake.

The highly contagious neurological disease infects members of the deer family, called ungulates, including elk, moose, mule deer, and white-tailed deer. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure. It was first detected in Montana’s wild herds in 2017.

Since then, the disease has turned up in isolated geographic pockets with increasing frequency, culminating last fall when a white-tailed deer at the Flathead County landfill tested positive, marking the first time CWD has been detected in a wild herd in Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) Hunting District 170, which encompasses a large swath of the Flathead Valley. The detection occurred just days before the start of general hunting season and subsequently led to additional detections in local deer populations, prompting FWP officials to take lethal measures to remove all deer from the landfill as a measure to reduce the further spread of the disease.