Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About 600,000

Lakeside
Where: 454 Political Hill Rd.
Price: $599,900
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,688
This well-loved property overlooks Flathead Lake with easy access to downtown and Blacktail Mountain. The spacious home features a stone fireplace, large lower living space, sunroom and triple detached garage. It sits on 2.36 acres with a back yard and back deck perfect for entertaining. Western Brokers
MLS Number: 30055140
Kalispell
Where: 372 S. Many Lakes Dr.
Price: $599,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,728
Nestled among the trees on 1.33 acres, this home offers the ideal blend of privacy, comfort and convenience. It has a spacious, light-filled living area, and unfinished basement perfect for a future family room. Experience the Montana lifestyle at its best in a tranquil wooded setting. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30060431
Bigfork
Where: 14530 Yenne Point Rd.
Price: $599,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 912
This home in the charming Flathead Lake community of Woods Bay has an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and an accessory dwelling unit with a kitchenette and full bedroom. Outside is a perennial garden, deck, and outdoor pavilion. The property also has a heated garage and shed for additional storage. Ideal Real Estate
MLS Number: 30058374
Kila
Where: 1985 Coon Springs Rd.
Price: $595,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,375
Discover a balance of comfort and independence on more than 13 treed acres in Kila. The home features a soaking room, detached workshop, and wraparound deck ideal for entertaining and taking in the mountain views. Outside greenhouses provide space for year-round gardening. Big Sky Properties of Montana
MLS Number: 30057448
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].