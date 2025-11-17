Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About 600,000

Where: 454 Political Hill Rd.

Price: $599,900

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,688

This well-loved property overlooks Flathead Lake with easy access to downtown and Blacktail Mountain. The spacious home features a stone fireplace, large lower living space, sunroom and triple detached garage. It sits on 2.36 acres with a back yard and back deck perfect for entertaining. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30055140

Where: 372 S. Many Lakes Dr.

Price: $599,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,728

Nestled among the trees on 1.33 acres, this home offers the ideal blend of privacy, comfort and convenience. It has a spacious, light-filled living area, and unfinished basement perfect for a future family room. Experience the Montana lifestyle at its best in a tranquil wooded setting. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30060431

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday — Keep Your Dollars in the Valley

Bigfork

Where: 14530 Yenne Point Rd.

Price: $599,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 912

This home in the charming Flathead Lake community of Woods Bay has an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and an accessory dwelling unit with a kitchenette and full bedroom. Outside is a perennial garden, deck, and outdoor pavilion. The property also has a heated garage and shed for additional storage. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30058374

Kila

Where: 1985 Coon Springs Rd.

Price: $595,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,375

Discover a balance of comfort and independence on more than 13 treed acres in Kila. The home features a soaking room, detached workshop, and wraparound deck ideal for entertaining and taking in the mountain views. Outside greenhouses provide space for year-round gardening. Big Sky Properties of Montana

MLS Number: 30057448

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].