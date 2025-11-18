Capturing the ‘Spirit of the Road’  

Each April, a small crew of Glacier National Park workers plows through snowdrifts that can rise taller than a house along Going-to-the-Sun Road.

During peak summer, an average of 4,600 vehicles traverse the route daily, chasing some of Montana’s most breathtaking views and hikes. But in the winter months, before tourists fill the parking lots, the 50-mile road transforms into a frozen ridge of ice and fog — dangerous and nearly unreachable.

Now, two brothers from the Flathead Reservation are documenting that annual transformation for Glacier fans to experience on the big screen. Jordan and Logan Lefler’s upcoming feature-length film, “Journey to the Sun,” traces the iconic road’s pioneering construction, the hazards of the spring plow, and the meaning Going-to-the-Sun holds for Indigenous communities and the millions who visit Glacier each year.

The story begins centuries before Glacier was designated a national park, when the mountains were central for the Blackfeet Nation to the east and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) to the west. The Blackfeet called the peaks, basins, and valleys of the Rocky Mountain Front the “backbone of the world,” a landscape used for vision quests and spiritual retreat.

The Leflers grew up in Arlee, where they were heavily influenced by their grandmother, an enrolled member of the CSKT. She shared stories of the bison hunt, explaining the tradition of using every single part of the animal to avoid waste. Their immersion in the CSKT culture had a significant impact on their approach to the film.

“We were taught to only take what we need and to give back to the land,” Jordan said. “We used that mindset in filming — always keeping our distance from wildlife and staying on the trails — and we believe the film will encourage that same outlook for viewers.”

Filmmakers of “Journey to the Sun,” brothers Logan and Jordan Lefler shoot interviews for their film. Courtesy image

Carrying this perspective into their work, the Leflers turned to archival footage, tracing the decades of planning and the crews who carved the mountainside into what is now Going-to-the-Sun Road. Between 1921 and 1933, when the full length of the road opened, the project consumed $2.5 million, 490,000 pounds of explosives, and the lives of three workers.

Workers lived in temporary camps for months, while supply trucks detoured around blasting zones. Much of the work was done by hand, as men suspended from cliff faces hauled heavy supplies down ladders, wearing World War I–era helmets to deflect falling rock.

But the brothers didn’t want the history to exist only in black-and-white photos of people long gone. They sought out “living links to the past,” Logan explained, people who have direct connections to the road’s early history.

Mary Heller, the daughter of a Going-to-the-Sun construction worker, told them that the project had been a crucial source of income for her family. Her father kept $2 of each paycheck and sent the rest home to Lewistown. She showed the Leflers photos of him operating a jackhammer on the mountainside and let them leaf through the journals he kept during his time working in the high country.