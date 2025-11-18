Out-of-State Interests Seeking Control of Montana Legislators

Montana voters deserve honesty, not D.C.-style smear campaigns. Yet Americans for Prosperity (AFP) and the Montana Freedom Caucus (MFC) are flooding social media and mailboxes with deceptive ads that twist budget facts and attempt to discredit Republicans who are focused on practical solutions and good governance.

Montana is constitutionally required to balance its budget. The entire premise of AFP’s latest attacks – accusing Republican legislators of “deficit spending” – is blatantly false. Montanans aren’t fooled by this kind of D.C. dishonesty.

So how did AFP manufacture their claims of “13.5%” and “17%” budget? Simple: they counted account transfers as spending. That’s like calling a savings deposit a shopping spree. If you move money between accounts or into a trust to repair infrastructure or set aside reserves for future downturns, that’s not spending – it’s responsible budgeting that helps us continue to reduce taxes like we have the last two sessions.

You don’t have to take my word for it. The National Association of State Budget Officers (NASBO) lays out clear standards for comparing state budgets. Their data, available at www.nasbo.org/mainsite/resources/proposed-enacted-budgets/montana-budget, shows Montana’s spending growth ranks below the national average.

The report states: “When including all appropriations bills, total spending for the biennium is $19.57 billion, a 0.7% increase over the previous biennium.” That is far below inflation and population growth. Montana is the only state in the nation without an S&P Global bond rating because we paid off all of our state debt during the 2023 legislative session.

Here’s what this really comes down to: out-of-state dark money groups like AFP are trying to import distrust, division, and dysfunction into Montana. They’re attacking conservative Republicans who prioritize fiscal responsibility over political purity. They are trying to install politicians that do what they are told.

Unfortunately, this type of deception isn’t new:

Senator Barry Usher dramatically claimed the biennial budget as “the BIGGEST BUDGET in the HISTORY of MONTANA” while simultaneously voting to override the Governor to add over $209 million in spending over the next four years.

Senator Matt Regier publicly praised the Governor for vetoing spending while simultaneously voting to override the Governor to add back over $168 million.

AFP and the MFC don’t want to talk about facts because they’re not interested in good governance. They’re interested in controlling. They attack Republican legislators like me who refuse to follow their out-of-state script. The Freedom Caucus has already made it clear that they want to repeal homestead tax exemptions which would benefit out-of-staters and increase taxes on Montana residents.

If you value transparency, fiscal integrity, and Montana solutions for Montana problems, I encourage you to call out these deceptive tactics. Let AFP and the Freedom Caucus know that Montana isn’t for sale.

We have a duty to build trust in government by telling the truth instead of name calling and slander on billboards, social media and mailers. That’s the only way to govern wisely and secure a better future for our kids and grandkids.

I am honored to serve. Please contact me anytime with questions or input.

Brad Barker is a Republican state representative from Red Lodge.