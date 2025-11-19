In Aftermath of Evergreen Mobile Home Evictions, Agencies Partner to Relocate 26 Households

Last year when the residents of Spring Creek Mobile Home Park on South Cedar Drive in Evergreen received a 180-day eviction notice shortly after new owners took over to redevelop the property, Stephanie Pestowski worried about where she and her family would go and if they could even move their 1970s era trailer.

Since their trailer was older than 20 years, it wasn’t structurally sound enough to be relocated, and no other mobile home parks would have accepted it. A lender informed her she didn’t qualify for a home loan, and many rental options wouldn’t accommodate the needs of her son, who was 7 years old at the time and has special needs.

But shortly after learning about the eviction, Danielle Maiden of NeighborWorks Montana, a local housing nonprofit, partnered with the Whitefish Community Foundation to establish a tax-deductible emergency relocation fund. The solution helped ease the financial burden for residents, many of whom are low-income and senior citizens, to help them move.

In addition to the raised funds, a $45,000 Emergency Response Grant provided through the Whitefish Community Foundation helped provide 26 households with $5,000 for relocation. Funds were administered directly to vendors for expenses like security deposits, rent payments, down payments for homes or RVs, and storage unit rentals.

“We got out and into another mobile home with their help,” Pestowski said.

Pestowski was forced to leave their trailer behind at Spring Creek — which came with complications — but she was able to use the $5,000 for a down payment. She and her family now live on an acre of land in a single-wide trailer.

All 26 households were successfully relocated as of June with help from NeighborWorks Montana and the Whitefish Community Foundation, where staff helped create custom plans for residents who suddenly faced housing instability.

“Because of this program, no households ended up unhoused — a huge win in a situation that could have had far worse outcomes,” Danielle Bundrock, the Cooperative Housing Director at NeighborWorks Montana, said in a press release.