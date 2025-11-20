Consulting Firm Unveils Foundational Maps for Land Use in Whitefish’s Growth Policy Update

Whitefish residents, elected officials and planning commission members this week got their first glimpse at maps serving as building blocks for a land use plan that will guide where and what the city will develop over the next 20 years.

Representatives from czb, LLC, the consulting firm aiding the city’s state-mandated growth policy update, presented two draft base maps to city councilors, residents and planning commission members on several occasions throughout the week. The maps were the culmination of in-person and online community feedback over the last two months.

One map depicted Whitefish and its surrounding areas with a varying color-coded overlay — each color representing a different “place type” defined by the consulting firm. Although lacking the legal bite of a zoning map, the place types describe the intended “character, form and function” of an area, and express the desired pattern and feel of future development, according to the firm.

Consultants also presented a “street type” map, which was like the place type map, but featured a series of color-coordinated streets — each color corresponding to a certain usage level and balance between vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

While the maps will differ from the final land use map required in the city’s growth policy update, they served as a starting point to understanding the “character of the community” that will be essential to successfully convey in the final map, consultant Thomas Eddington said.

“The land use plan will include a land use map, so that you have an understanding of where recommendations are; where the different land uses, commercial, residential, etcetera,” Eddington said at Wednesday night’s planning commission meeting. “Of course, this builds upon some of the data that we are currently reviewing and analyzing.

“That will be a part of this plan, but we’re not there yet. As we think about preparing the land use plan, we’ve got, really, what we consider two foundational building blocks, and that is comprised of street types and place types.”

Land use is one of the several elements part of the multi-year process to update the city’s growth policy — a planning document intended to guide the city through growth and development over a 20-year-period.

Senate Bill 382, a 53-page law adopted in May 2023, requires a growth policy for any city of over 5,000 people in a county of over 70,000 people, likely enacting significant change in how developments are approved. A few months later, Whitefish began the process of updating its 2007 growth policy and is now looking to meet statutory requirements before the state’s deadline in May 2026.