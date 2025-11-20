Martin City Man Sentenced to 40 Years on Federal Child Pornography Charges

A 40-year-old Martin City man who produced and distributed child pornography was sentenced Nov. 19 to 480 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Raymond Owen Bonner in July 2025 pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen.

According to court documents, an undercover FBI agent in August 2024 found that a user had posted messages to a chat room in an application known for trafficking sexual abuse material in June and July of that year. The user, who was later identified as Bonner, stated he had access to a 6-year-old girl and was sexually abusing the child, who he was babysitting. He later posted images and videos of his abuse.

Investigators responded to Bonner’s address in Martin City on Sept. 5, 2024. Bonner fled the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

FBI agents located the child who, along with others, verified Bonner was her babysitter and later identified Bonner as the person abusing her in the images and videos he distributed. Several devices, including a cell phone, were seized from Bonner’s home.

The images and video on the seized devices were consistent with those that were posted by Bonner in the chat.

Bonner was arrested on Sept. 19, 2024 when law enforcement located him.

[email protected]