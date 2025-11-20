Skip to content
Quick Tomato Juice Soup

Tomato juice works as a delicious, easy base for soup, especially if you grill and strain fresh tomatoes and freeze their juice

By Julie Laing
Photo by Julie Laing.

Homemade tomato soup seems to capture all the seasons at once: summery tomatoes blended with fall root vegetables into a warming bowl for a chilly winter or spring day. I freeze many of my homegrown tomatoes just to make soup. My favorite method is 30-Minute Tomato Soup, with fewer than 10 ingredients and adaptable to fresh, frozen or canned tomatoes. But if you’re used to store-bought soups, even 30 minutes might seem too long. So I created a version that uses an easy shortcut: tomato juice.

If you want a handy pantry recipe, keep a jug of store-bought tomato juice on your shelves. Because I grow so many tomatoes, I freeze their juice in 3-cup portions – ideally captured from tomatoes I’ve grilled in the same way I would for Grilled Tomato Bloody Mary Mix. The grilled juice adds a smokiness and caramelized richness that enhances the soup’s roasted garlic and curry powder.

If my homemade juice comes out thinner than the contents of a store-bought bottle, I replace up to 2/3 cup of juice with grilled tomato solids or chopped fresh tomatoes and puree the soup with an immersion blender before serving. This time of year, I use late-season green tomatoes that I wrapped individually in paper and ripened in boxes indoors. They don’t take on their full summer sweetness but cook up beautifully.

If you prefer a creamy tomato soup, add 1-1/2 cups of cold milk to the finished soup, which brings it to about four servings. To keep the milk from curdling, temper it: Slowly pour hot soup into the cold milk, stirring constantly, and slowly raise the milk’s temperature. Then, pour the creamed soup back into the saucepan, heat it to just below a boil and serve.

Quick Tomato Juice Soup

Serves 2-3

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

Sea salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 cloves roasted garlic, minced

Pinch of crumbled dried oregano

1 teaspoon curry powder

3 cups tomato juice

In a large, heavy-bottom saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onion and sauté for about 10 minutes, until soft and translucent. Stir in the flour, letting it cook for about 30 seconds like a roux, and then stir in the sugar, salt, pepper, garlic, oregano and curry powder. Slowly stir in the tomato juice. Increase the heat to bring the soup just to a boil, and then taste, adjusting the seasonings as needed, and serve.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.

