Quick Tomato Juice Soup

Homemade tomato soup seems to capture all the seasons at once: summery tomatoes blended with fall root vegetables into a warming bowl for a chilly winter or spring day. I freeze many of my homegrown tomatoes just to make soup. My favorite method is 30-Minute Tomato Soup, with fewer than 10 ingredients and adaptable to fresh, frozen or canned tomatoes. But if you’re used to store-bought soups, even 30 minutes might seem too long. So I created a version that uses an easy shortcut: tomato juice.

If you want a handy pantry recipe, keep a jug of store-bought tomato juice on your shelves. Because I grow so many tomatoes, I freeze their juice in 3-cup portions – ideally captured from tomatoes I’ve grilled in the same way I would for Grilled Tomato Bloody Mary Mix. The grilled juice adds a smokiness and caramelized richness that enhances the soup’s roasted garlic and curry powder.