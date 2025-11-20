Snowboarder Jason Robinson’s Debut Film Aims to Take Viewers on a ‘Thought-Provoking Adventure’

In a world where mountains are a thing of the past and snowboarding is a distant memory lies an adventure yet untold – until Friday night, that is.

Whitefish snowboarder Jason Robinson’s first self-produced film, “Veil: In Search of the Last Mountain,” premieres on Nov. 21 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center (PAC), showcasing an abundance of local talent, from a film poster designed by Whitefish artist and ripper Angus Matheson, the creative mind behind the brand Achy Bones Co., to a live performance of the film’s soundtrack by Columbia Falls-based psychedelic doom rock band The Gray Goo. Admission to the film is free.

The sci-fi snowboard western takes a unique approach to the art of snowboard filmmaking, diverting from the genre’s typical action-centered cinema, though Robinson has had his fair share of star-moments in those as well.

“It’s a weird one, you know,” Robinson said, comparing his film to the 15-or-so others he’s appeared in.

The film takes place in a futuristic world where mountains and, by default, snowboarding no longer exist (or do they?), resulting in a “thought-provoking adventure” that involves pack mules.

“That’s very atypical of snowboard films,” Robinson said. “There’s not too much in them beyond the trips and action and a little flare of personality in lifestyle shorts.”

Robinson has been itching to embark on a mule-assisted snowboarding trip into the backcountry ever since he spent a summer working in the Spotted Bear Ranger District 10 years ago. Stationed in the middle of the Bob Marshall Wilderness for 100 days, Robinson helped care for the horses that packed in supplies, planting the germ of an idea.

“I kind of fell in love with that idea of taking pack mules on a snowboard trip,” Robinson said.

Fast-forward to earlier this year, Robinson attended a watch party for a snowboarding film he starred in, “Alaska Glacier Camp,” by Inyo and Worm. Robinson found himself listening to mule-packer Brad Robinson and fellow boarder Rowdy Starling relay an unsuccessful attempt at a backcountry mule-assisted snowboarding trip and their intention to try it again. Though the conversation lasted only a couple minutes, Robinson said it was enough to reignite his interest in the idea. Out with an injury that halted his season on the mountains, he became possessed with the concept, growing in tandem with a craving he’d had to create his own snowboarding film.