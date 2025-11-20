The other night my kids were playing together, erupting into nearly incomprehensible gibberish between hoots and howls, and I thought to myself: there is so much goodness in this moment. Don’t forget this, either in the next hour when bedtime routine demands patience or the next day when they’re arguing and wailing at each other. And hopefully, I added to myself, you’ll remember in the coming years. Which is something I truly hope for because I have a difficult time recalling them when they were babies, my memories replaced by the thousands of photos I have on my phone when I captured every drooling smile, chubby hand grasping a wooden block, and diaper clad tush crawling at a speed I didn’t think possible.

There is so much goodness in this moment has become a bit of a mantra as of late. Part of it is a reclamation against the things that are not good – or borrow from a beloved children’s book – and we’re pitching through terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day(s). For millions of low-income and vulnerable Americans, political theater and the gold leafing of institutions, means the ability to pay for groceries and household items is unsure at best. In Montana, about 7% of the state’s population rely on SNAP benefits to stave off hunger and during the recent federal government shut down those benefits were frozen, delayed, or reduced. And those assistance benefits and who can receive them are in jeopardy due to shifting eligibility requirements as part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Coupled with inflation, rising housing costs, and the threat of a looming recession, the need to support those from going hungry is very real.

Locally, last week’s Feed the Need fundraiser supporting the Flathead Food Bank raised $183,000. This impressive tally doubles the usual funds raised during the annual concert. Area food banks have reported an increase demand, particularly during the government shut down, and food insecurity continues to be a widespread concern across the Valley. The goodness of our neighbors, houses of worship, businesses, and families are trying to respond to the growing demand for food, especially right before the Thanksgiving holiday, by donating much needed funds and helping families get the nutrition and supplies they need, is commendable.

There still are very bad days ahead with assistance programs, federal funding for education, public lands, and health research programs all being cut or shuttered. Is asking for a functioning government too much to ask for this year? One that still holds those in power accountable and doesn’t try to crumple the very hallmarks of democracy because it’s inconvenient or doesn’t pad their bank accounts?

Yet the goodness thrives in the hearts and minds of those who are working to eliminate hunger in Montana, to make communities affordable, and keep kids healthy and safe. This Thanksgiving I want to say thank you my friends and neighbors, those I know and those I don’t, who are donating their money or time—sometimes their entire life’s work—to better those around them. So that those families can enjoy a deep belly laugh during a tickle game and not worry about having enough food to last the week. So that those families can see their doctor for well checks or not descend into medical debt after an emergency. So kids can learn how to play music or study stream health, and generations of Montanans can learn to hunt on public land—shared land.

There is a great need all around us, and I’m thankful that this community tirelessly responds to that need. Thank you. Happy Thanksgiving.