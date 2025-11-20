Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, Nov. 11: ‘Come at me, bro’

Monday, Nov. 10

11:43 a.m. A dog custody transfer was scheduled in the parking lot, but the canine never showed.

12:11 p.m. A tan Pomeranian barks at “anything and everything.”

2:08 p.m. Kids were throwing rocks at cars.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

9:47 a.m. A man threatened his breakfast companion with a butter knife, to which he retaliated with a “come at me, bro” motion.

11:18 a.m. A man’s car “smells very fishy” after his neighbor rubbed fish oil on it.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

4:59 p.m. A dog custody battle was escalating.

10:23 p.m. A “stumbling and wobbly” guy got into his truck.

Thursday, Nov. 13

11:09 a.m. A student who “technically skipped third period” threw a Mountain Dew bottle at a truck during a long lunch at Woodland Park.

6:13 p.m. A hotel guest saw “darkly dressed people” trying to get on the other side of a fence.

6:18 p.m. A driver ran over roadkill and had “meat all over her car.”

Friday, Nov. 14

9:49 a.m. A man wanted to know if he could put his ex-girlfriend’s belongings in her car and change the locks since she never paid the bills at the house anyway.

11:28 a.m. The neighbor trespassed, violated a temporary order of protection, and cut up some Christmas lights.

2:02 p.m. A woman felt like she was being threatened by the neighbor and demanded law enforcement to do something before announcing she was going to take a shower and hung up.

Monday, Nov. 17

5:34 p.m. Three teens stashed alcohol in their hoodies and left in a red Nissan Pathfinder that said, “Do you wanna race?” written on the back window with a drawing of male genitals.

Tuesday, Nov. 18

1:28 p.m. A man got away with a package of pens and a Red Bull.

4:01 p.m. A possum was stuck in the “deepest part of the skate bowl” and was playing dead.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

8:04 a.m. Someone’s son was pants-ed in front of his class and the principal wasn’t taking it seriously.

2:25 p.m. A runaway Chihuahua was detained in a shopping cart.

2:37 p.m. A caller wanted to talk with police about the City of Kalispell “doing unconstitutional things.”

4:54 p.m. A free-range child ran into the street.

