Tuesday, Nov. 11: ‘Come at me, bro’

Monday, Nov. 10
11:43 a.m. A dog custody transfer was scheduled in the parking lot, but the canine never showed.
12:11 p.m. A tan Pomeranian barks at “anything and everything.”
2:08 p.m. Kids were throwing rocks at cars.
Tuesday, Nov. 11
9:47 a.m. A man threatened his breakfast companion with a butter knife, to which he retaliated with a “come at me, bro” motion.
11:18 a.m. A man’s car “smells very fishy” after his neighbor rubbed fish oil on it.
Wednesday, Nov. 12
4:59 p.m. A dog custody battle was escalating.
10:23 p.m. A “stumbling and wobbly” guy got into his truck.
Thursday, Nov. 13
11:09 a.m. A student who “technically skipped third period” threw a Mountain Dew bottle at a truck during a long lunch at Woodland Park.
6:13 p.m. A hotel guest saw “darkly dressed people” trying to get on the other side of a fence.
6:18 p.m. A driver ran over roadkill and had “meat all over her car.”
Friday, Nov. 14
9:49 a.m. A man wanted to know if he could put his ex-girlfriend’s belongings in her car and change the locks since she never paid the bills at the house anyway.
11:28 a.m. The neighbor trespassed, violated a temporary order of protection, and cut up some Christmas lights.
2:02 p.m. A woman felt like she was being threatened by the neighbor and demanded law enforcement to do something before announcing she was going to take a shower and hung up.
Monday, Nov. 17
5:34 p.m. Three teens stashed alcohol in their hoodies and left in a red Nissan Pathfinder that said, “Do you wanna race?” written on the back window with a drawing of male genitals.
Tuesday, Nov. 18
1:28 p.m. A man got away with a package of pens and a Red Bull.
4:01 p.m. A possum was stuck in the “deepest part of the skate bowl” and was playing dead.
Wednesday, Nov. 19
8:04 a.m. Someone’s son was pants-ed in front of his class and the principal wasn’t taking it seriously.
2:25 p.m. A runaway Chihuahua was detained in a shopping cart.
2:37 p.m. A caller wanted to talk with police about the City of Kalispell “doing unconstitutional things.”
4:54 p.m. A free-range child ran into the street.