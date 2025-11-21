Glacier Wolfpack Football Claims State Title with Win Over Billings West

After two straight years of road losses in the Class AA high school state championship football game, the Glacier Wolfpack weren’t about to be denied lifting the trophy Friday night at Legends Stadium.

The Billings West Bears may have opened scoring just over two minutes into the game, but it was the Wolfpack the rest of the way in their 16-3 victory enroute to the school’s second-ever state title.

Playing in their third state championship game in as many years, Wolfpack Head Coach Grady Bennett said it was his group of seniors who led the effort to finally get across the finish line.

“Three-hundred sixty-five days ago on this day, they put their plan in motion,” Bennett said. “Not mine; not the coaches; to get back here. They knew they needed to get it in Kalispell.

Glacier Wolfpack fans shine their smartphone lights in unison during the AA State Championship game at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Nov. 21, 2025. Glacier bested Billings 16-3. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“They went to work. It was an offseason where I didn’t have to be very motivational. They came to me with the plan.

“To see them finish it tonight right here in Kalispell in front of these great fans … I’m just so proud of them.”

The championship game win buttons up a dominant 12-0 season for the Wolfpack, who outscored their opponents 493-73.

The Wolfpack’s most closely contested game came against the Bears in the season opener when Glacier traveled to Billings West, edging out the home team in a tight 14-10 affair.

Friday night’s state championship game appeared to be shaping up to be a similar outcome when the teams went into halftime tied 3-3.

Billings West’s Jaxon King converted a 22-yard field goal attempt just over two minutes into the first half after a six-play, 70-yard drive by the Bears. The Wolfpack, however, answered with a 20-yard field goal of their own by Kyle Smith to close the quarter.