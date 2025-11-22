Understanding the Pesticide Problem in Montana’s Waterways

Are pesticides a problem in Montana’s waters? How many of these chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and more, commonly used on lawns and farms alike, have made their way into our waterways? How can we still control pests and keep our waters clean for future generations? The Pesticide Stewardship Partnership Program (PSPP) is an ambitious initiative led by assistant research professor Dr. Rachel Malison at University of Montana, Flathead Lake Biological Station (FLBS) and is funded by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant. The PSPP is working to answer these questions in western Montana — the headwaters of the Columbia River Basin. To chart a course for sustainable pest management in Montana’s future, Malison said, the program aims to build a network of partners, collect data to detect if pesticides are in Montana waterways, and to provide education on sustainable pesticide practices and alternatives, and more.

This story starts in the field. Big Sky Watershed Corps member Chloe Czachor, who is serving her term at FLBS with PSPP, carefully pulls her weathered FLBS expedition off a gravel road near Ronan, Montana. The nearby irrigation ditch will be her fifth sampling stop of the day, another step in her largely solitary journey to collect samples from western Montana waterways that will be used to test for the presence of pesticides. In its first year of sampling, the PSPP is aiming to collect around 650 samples from rivers, streams and other waters in Montana’s portion of the Columbia River Basin. Most of these waterways have never been sampled for pesticides before, Czachor said, and whether they are contaminated with pesticides is unknown.

Czachor unloads her gear from the back of the vehicle, including an instrument that measures water characteristics like temperature and pH, a large glass bottle and water-resistant notebooks, and carries the gear over to the ditch which eventually flows back into the river. The instrument’s probe goes in the water to start measuring while Czachor wades into the stream and fills the bottle with water. After writing in the site name and location, Czachor enters the instrument’s readings into the notebook before pulling it out of the water. Then, she hauls her gear back to the vehicle, finds the next stop on Google Maps and starts driving again.

Later, at the PSPP team’s base at the FLBS, Czachor unloads the coolers filled with water sample bottles from her latest sampling run. These samples will join hundreds of others that the PSPP has gathered so far from across western Montana. Samples are delivered once a week to the Montana Department of Agriculture Analytical Laboratory in Bozeman, which analyzes each sample for 103 pesticide compounds. This is only a fraction of the number of different pesticides used in Montana, Czachor said, but detecting the presence of these chemicals can also indicate that other chemicals might also be present.

Czachor’s sample collecting work started in April. As the team’s main sample collector, she said that she has driven all over western Montana while sampling. Staff from FLBS and other volunteers are able to help Chloe sample part of the time, but she is leading the effort.

A member of the Pesticide Stewardship Partnership Program collects samples along the Clark Fork River near Galen. Courtesy Flathead Lake Biological Station

The travel takes a physical toll, Czachor said. “It’s long hours and I definitely need to be doing more yoga after how wrecked my body feels after being that long in the car. … These cars are so old, there’s no sort of lumbar support in the seats.” However, she said that she doesn’t mind when she is alone for so long on sampling runs. “I’m an introvert at heart,” she said. “I have my music and I have my podcasts and my audiobooks.” Sometimes, Czachor said that she calls friends while on long sampling drives. On the longest days, she said she focuses on the value of the experience for her career in conservation and on the unique opportunity of helping build a large-scale pesticide monitoring program where none existed before. “I’ve seen some pretty incredible places through this work, places that I would have never known existed. As someone new to Montana, I can’t think of a better way to see so much of the state. And to be seeing these beautiful places and know that I’m helping to protect them in some way is very rewarding,” Czachor said.

Czachor’s travels are guided by Research Coordinator Janelle Groff and Research Scientist Diane Whited. Together, they developed the maps of pesticide sampling sites the program uses and create the routes that Czachor and others travel each week on sampling trips. Whited used a variety of geospatial data to create maps of how likely waterways are to be contaminated with pesticides, based on different land uses and their proximity to surface water. Using these risk maps, the team then randomly created a roster of potential sampling locations on waterways with varying risks of pesticide contamination and near a range of land uses, from agriculture to residential areas to National Forests.

The sampling effort is divided into different types of sites, Groff said. Even though the program will collect many samples, the large area and variety of land uses the program aims to monitor mean that a limited number of samples can be collected at each site. However, pesticide concentrations can change over time as different pests emerge on nearby lawns and farms, stream flows rise and fall, and other seasonal changes shifts occur. PSPP monitors a broad area while also tracking changes in pesticide concentrations over time by dividing monitoring into three types of sites, Groff said. At a small set of focal sites, samples are collected every two weeks or once a month to detect potential changes over time. The larger set of baseline sites are only visited once or twice a year but span a much broader area. Focal and baseline sites are located on waterways at high risk of pesticide contamination. Together, these sites allow the program to monitor a large geographic area and understand changes over time, Groff said. In addition to testing focal and baseline sites, she said the program also tests reference sites, which are located in areas with low chances of pesticide contamination, like stream locations in National Forest or near remote headwaters. The results from these samples, which should show very low levels of pesticides, help substantiate that the testing regimen is accurate and provide data on baseline pesticide levels in the environment, Groff said.