Montana’s Public Lands Birthright Under Threat from Sell Off Steve’s Nomination

Montanans’ way of life is inseparable from our public lands. With over 8 million acres managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)—including the Missouri River Breaks National Monument and the Lee Metcalf Wilderness—these lands sustain our hunting and fishing traditions, drive our multi-million-dollar recreation economy, and preserve the wide-open spaces that define us and our state.

The nomination of Steve Pearce to lead the BLM represents a direct threat to everything Montanans value about our public lands.

Pearce’s record speaks for itself. In 2012, the former New Mexico congressman co-authored a letter to Congress calling for the federal government to divest its public land holdings, dismissing most federal lands as unnecessary. He told a Colorado conference that year that a Romney presidency would “reverse this trend of public ownership of lands.” This wasn’t idle talk from sell off Steve Pearce; he co-sponsored legislation that would have forced the sale of public lands.

Montana recently dodged a bullet when another sell off zealot, Utah’s Senator Mike Lee, tried to advance a provision to sell off millions of acres of public lands. The provision was eventually stripped from a budget bill—in part due to strong opposition from our own Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, including Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing. Now, with Pearce’s nomination, the threat returns, and it is very real. If confirmed, Pearce would oversee 245 million acres of public land with the authority to shape how—and whether—those public lands remain in public hands.

Montana cannot afford a BLM director who views public land as disposable real estate. Our state’s 8 million BLM acres generate $4.8 billion in economic activity and support more than 54,000 jobs. They provide world-class hunting for elk, deer, pronghorn antelope, and upland birds. They support and provide access to our state’s world-class fishing opportunities. They protect crucial habitat for imperiled species, like the iconic western sage grouse.

Pearce’s conflict-of-interests are equally troubling. While in Congress, Pearce owned oilfield equipment rental companies that earned him millions annually. He accepted millions in campaign contributions from oil and gas interests throughout his career. His legislative agenda consistently prioritized fossil fuel development, including bills to exempt drilling from environmental review and fast-track permits on public lands.

Montana knows the value of balanced multiple-use management of our public lands. We support responsible energy development, sustainable grazing, timber harvest, and recreation—all on the same landscapes. But Pearce’s record shows someone who puts monied special interests first and public access last.

Senator Daines, who’s a founding member of the new bipartisan Senate Stewardship Caucus, has expressed support for the Pearce nomination, calling him “a great pick.” Being a retired former congressional member from the West doesn’t make you “great” as we’ve seen from Utah Senator Lee’s relentless push to sell public lands. Pearce’s own western constituents in New Mexico rejected his land-sale agenda when they voted him down in his gubernatorial race.

Senator Daines and Sheehy both have a responsibility to Montana’s tradition of public lands stewardship. The Senate Stewardship Caucus was formed specifically to counter attempts to sell off public lands. Confirming someone who has repeatedly advocated for exactly that would betray the caucus’s mission, our senators’ own publicly stated positions, and our values.

Montanans are proud that our state fought back against Senator Lee’s land-sell-off scheme. Now we must ensure that the fight wasn’t for nothing. Steve Pearce’s nomination represents the same threat in a different form.

We urge Senators Daines and Sheehy to oppose Sell off Steve’s confirmation. Montana’s public lands are not for sale. They belong to all Americans, and they deserve a BLM director who will protect them—not someone who has spent years working to privatize them.

Our hunting heritage, our outdoor recreation economy, and our Montana way of life depend on public lands remaining public. Our senators must stand with Montanans by voting no on Sell off Steve Pearce.

Jayson O’Neill is the spokesperson for Save Our Parks, a campaign to save America’s parks and public lands. He previously served as a communications and policy advisory for Governor Brian Schweitzer.