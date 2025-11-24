Board Announces Billings Clinic-Logan Health CEO as Merger Evolves

The Billings Clinic-Logan Health Board of Directors on Monday announced that physician Clint Seger has been named as the organization’s CEO beginning on Jan. 1, 2026.

Seger will transition from his current role as co-CEO, a title he shares with Kevin Abel, who he teamed up with to help guide the health system through its early integration phase. Abel will return to his former role as the president of Logan Health Kalispell and Whitefish.

“When the board first appointed Dr. Seger and Kevin Abel to be our co-CEOS about 18 months or so ago, we did work with them knowing that that would be a temporary evolution as we move through the process of becoming a unified system,” board member Jane Karas said.

Since merging in September 2023, board members have described a smooth transition as they work to consolidate the medical record system under Oracle Health to provide an integrated IT platform. Seger says he will continue to focus on rural healthcare access across Montana and Wyoming.

“I couldn’t be more honored, and I’m really just humbled that the board has asked me to take on the role of leading this organization … and have the ability to lead an organization that cares so deeply about rural healthcare,” Seger said.

Before his co-CEO appointment, Seger led 20 critical access hospitals as the regional chief medical officer for Billings Clinic, working in rural communities over a vast geographic landscape.

As part of the merger, the hospital system covers an area stretching from north-central Wyoming to Montana’s Hi-Line and has since grown from 27 clinics to 68, expanding coverage in the northwest and eastern regions of the state and employing 10,000 staff members.

Hospital officials plan to expand departments like pediatrics, neurosciences and cardiology to help “elevate healthcare” across the state.

As Affordable Care Act (ACA) benefits are expected to change and limit healthcare coverage for a high volume of patients next year, Seger says it’s important to maintain partnerships as nationwide healthcare systems face “immense challenges.”

“We work with healthcare organizations across our state and region to raise the bar in healthcare – we want to be a collaborator – but I anticipate there will be challenges going forward,” Seger said.

As the merger continues, board members stress the importance of partnership as the healthcare system unifies.

“I would expect us to elevate healthcare in our communities – that was one of the commitments we made as a system when we came together,” board member Craig Bartholomew said. “You’re going to see a system that is fundamentally based in local governance, local community members being involved, local members being tied to the communities … I think you’re going to still continue to see a system that is improving financially through the years and continue to make investments across the vast geography we’re in.”

