Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Where: 36 Angel Ridge Rd.

Price: $800,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,861

This stunning log home is perched above the treetops on more than 3.5 acres just south of Lakeside. It has vaulted ceilings, large windows, cozy woodstove, double ovens, and a wrap-around deck. The lower level includes a separate entrance, rock patio, full bath, rec room, and a kitchenette. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30056562

Where: 2170 W. Valley Dr.

Price: $800,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,316

This log home in West Valley sits on more than 3 acres and boasts mountain and rural views. Wind down to unparalleled western sunsets with ample light from the many windows. The property has two storage sheds, a greenhouse, insulated shop, fire pit, and landscaped front yard with underground sprinklers. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30060794

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday — Keep Your Dollars in the Valley

Bigfork

Where: 85 Golf Terrace

Price: $815,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,704

This home is in a great location on the seventh fairway of Eagle Bend Golf Course. It has high ceilings, an open feel, and beautiful views. The home also features three bedrooms, a stone fireplace, double garage, and three separate decks. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30047571

Columbia Falls

Where: 4336 MT Highway 40 W.

Price: $820,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,296

This beautifully updated home sits on 1 acre and offers a perfect blend of modern updates and Montana charm. It has fresh paint, newer floorings, a stone fireplace, spacious living room, and built-in shelving. Outside is a fully fenced backyard, covered deck, mature landscaping, insulated shop, and RV parking. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30056681

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].