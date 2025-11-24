Meet the Chef: Blackstar’s Katie Haynes 

Let’s get this out of the way right now. If you like what you see in this story, it’s probably too late to order it. And if you’re reading this a few months from now, perhaps sometime after Memorial Day, forget it. Blackstar’s “Tuesday Night Burger Special” has already gone back into seasonal hibernation, waiting for the slow, relaxing days of fall to return. That’s because, as head chef Katie Haynes puts it, “this was not a July idea.”

Why is that? Well, July is insanely busy at Blackstar, just like everywhere else in the Flathead Valley. During the heat of summer, Haynes is focused on pushing dozens — sometimes even hundreds — of the restaurant’s popular smash burgers through the kitchen window and out in front of guests. Not to mention the nine different pizzas on the menu, five distinct sandwiches, three unique salads, and a whole lineup of bar bites, from the Bavarian pretzel to the crispy Brussels sprouts (a personal favorite of this reporter).

But when the chilly and (relatively) calm days of fall and winter arrive, there’s time for some fun, which is exactly what they do at Blackstar with a new burger creation each Tuesday from fall until spring, often featuring the restaurant’s popular smash burger as the centerpiece

“It’s a slow time of year and we thought this would be an exciting way to keep things fun for the staff,” Haynes said on a recent Tuesday afternoon in late October, as the latest burger creation sat on a table nearby. “Everyone on staff gets to throw out some ideas.”

“Exactly,” said Blackstar general manager Dan Nally. “It keeps things fun. And of course, I like it because I get to try some of their creations.”

Dan Nally and Katie Haynes of Blackstar Brewpub’s kitchen in Whitefish. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The brewery and restaurant at the corner of Railway Street and Central Avenue in downtown Whitefish has a long history in these parts. Opened in 1995 as the Blackstar Draught House and Great Northern Brewing Co. (named after the railroad that laid tracks just a block north in 1904), this three-story brewery was a culinary cornerstone of the community for a quarter century. While most people recognized it for its beers, like the Going-to-the-Sun IPA and Wheatfish Wheat Lager, its food also gained a loyal following. There was nothing quite like digging into a pile of cheesy nachos after a long day of skiing on Big Mountain. But then, almost overnight, the brewery shut down. In February 2020, after a raucous going-away party that coincided with Whitefish’s Winter Carnival, the brewery closed its doors.

For two and a half long, torturous years, the corner brewery sat empty, while rumors ran rampant around town about what it might become. A chain restaurant? An art gallery? Maybe another real estate office? The longer it stayed closed, the more outlandish the theories grew.