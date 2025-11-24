Reducing Defense-of-Life Grizzly Deaths

We are 31 Montana professional wildlife biologists and habitat managers with a total of 1,008 years of experience. As of mid-November 2025, seven grizzly bears have been killed in Montana for “defense-of-life” (the term used to characterize bears killed because of their perceived threat to human life). That is 23 percent of the total number of known grizzly deaths in Montana this year. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Fish and Wildlife Service have released minimal information about these incidents.

We applaud FWP for their good effort on their website and for their in-person bear safety training informing people how to prevent bear encounters with grizzlies. Other agencies also contribute to public awareness about how to avoid bear encounters. However, the high number of defense-of-life grizzly kills indicates that there remains a need to improve public messaging about how to avoid situations where a grizzly is killed in defense of life. The best way to understand what happened during the interaction that resulted in a defense-of-life grizzly kill is to produce a detailed report that describes the conditions that led to the incident. Such reports would help improve public safety and agency messaging to the public on how to avoid bear encounters.

Whenever a human fatality due to a grizzly attack occurs anywhere in grizzly country, a group of agency bear experts produces a detailed public report on the incident. These interagency reports provide valuable details on what led to the attack and provide agencies and the public with information on ways try to prevent future attacks.

Reports on each defense of life grizzly death need not be as detailed or time-consuming as reports on human fatalities, but even a basic accounting of the circumstances could help agencies understand why the incident happened, reduce future grizzly deaths and improve public safety. Examples of information that FWP/FWS staff should consider in developing such reports includes was bear spray being carried and easily available; whether people involved were alone or in a group; were they aware grizzlies were in the area; how close they were when they shot at the bear; were they walking into or with the wind and at what time of day; were game animal carcasses involved (and if so, if measures were taken to reduce the probability of a surprise encounter with bears that had begun feeding on it).

After every serious accident (e.g., an airplane or auto crash, a climbing accident), there is an after-accident report to improve public safety by understanding what happened and thereby reduce future accidents.

We urge FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Service to begin producing detailed reports on each defense-of-life grizzly death with participation from bear experts both inside and outside agencies, and to make these reports publicly available. These reports do not need to name the individual(s) involved in the incident, just the details of what led to the incident. These reports can help improve public safety for everyone in grizzly country and reduce defense-of-life grizzly kills.

