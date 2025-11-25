Big Game Hunting Season Down to Final Week

Big game hunting season is down to the final week across Montana, and hunters are hoping for some help from Mother Nature and the rut.

The general hunting season ends Nov. 30. The rut has arrived for white-tailed deer across the region, which could benefit hunters along with fresh snow providing clear signs of animals moving around the mountains. Snow can also make for noisy walking, however, so plenty of challenges remain as hunters head afield over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) game check stations in northwest Montana have logged more than 9,000 hunters through the first five weeks of the season, which began on Oct. 25. The check-station results show participation is on par with last year while harvest patterns continue to vary by species and location.

Across the region, hunters checked 831 white-tailed deer, including 636 bucks, along with 71 mule deer and 46 elk. Overall, 10.5% of hunters reported harvesting game, almost identical to last year’s rate.

Check stations provide an index of hunter effort and harvest but represent only a sample of the total harvest across the region. Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter, whether or not they have harvested an animal.

The 2025 general deer and elk season runs through Nov. 30, with regional check stations open on weekends from 10 a.m. to approximately 1.5 hours after sunset. Region 1 stations are located on U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell, Montana Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 west of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney.

Hunters still have opportunities into winter. Certain areas have continued elk hunting opportunities, and there’s also Montana’s Muzzleloader Heritage season for deer and elk, Dec. 13-21.

As the season wraps up, hunters can thank Montana landowners for access and share stories through an online portal. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering this opportunity to say thank you to landowners who have provided access and helped to make your hunting season great. FWP will collect these expressions of gratitude and share them with the specific landowners at the end of the season. Notes can be submitted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/thank-a-landowner.

Mason Emery, left, with a buck harvested in northwest Montana. FWP photo

Chronic Wasting Disease

According to FWP, hunters play a critical role helping state wildlife biologists monitor chronic wasting disease (CWD). Testing is voluntary in most of northwest Montana, but mandatory for certain licenses near Libby, including the White-tailed Deer B License 199-20 in Hunting Districts 100, 103, and 104, and the Mule Deer Permit 103-50 in Hunting District 103.

Hunters can have animals sampled at CWD sampling stations, most FWP offices, or collect and mail samples themselves.

FWP strongly recommends obtaining a negative test result before processing or donating meat.

If the animal tests positive for CWD, FWP will advise the hunter on proper carcass and meat disposal and give instructions on how to request a replacement license.

Hunters should properly dispose of carcass waste to help prevent the spread of CWD and other diseases. Brain, spinal tissue, and other high-risk parts should be left at the kill site when possible or disposed of at a Class II landfill.

In northwest Montana, here’s how you can get your animal sampled this fall:

General Deer & Elk Season

Hunters may self-submit samples

Visit the Libby CWD Sampling Station, located at the Montana Department of Transportation shop on U.S. Highway 2. It will be open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10 a.m. – dusk.

Visit a game check station open on weekends

Visit the Region 1 office in Kalispell (490 N. Meridian) during business hours, Monday-Friday.

Learn more about CWD at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/chronic-wasting-disease/

