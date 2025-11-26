Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Nov. 21: ‘High Schoolers with Alcohol’

By

Thursday, Nov. 20

11:03 a.m. Three dudes were smoking pot outside.

1:50 p.m. People outside the nail salon were cooking “what looks like legs of lamb” using cardboard as fuel and a snow shovel as a pan.

3:24 p.m. A reported gunshot turned out to be a car backfiring.

Friday, Nov. 21

4:00 a.m. A man who was having a “sad day” was upset because his ex-girlfriend would not talk “through his emotions” with him.

8:41 a.m. Two guys who “look homeless” were holding rifles outside of a school bus in an apartment complex parking lot were just packing up for a hunting trip.

8:34 p.m. A resident was tired of trucks speeding around Kalispell on Friday nights.

9:37 p.m. A Dodge Ram hightailed out of the Glacier Wolfpack football game going 80 mph.

10:46 p.m. A guy who was eighty-sixed from the Warming Center said a staff member “has it out for him.”

10:39 p.m. “High schoolers with alcohol” who were causing parking lot chaos turned out to be having a Nerf gun fight.

Saturday, Nov. 22

2:42 a.m. A hammered guy couldn’t recall why he called 911 but said things about “the Mexicans” to law enforcement before stumbling home.

8:04 a.m. Sophia jumped the fence.

10:40 a.m. A guy who said he “has been a deputy before” and has “done work for the governor” wanted to talk to law enforcement about drugs but declined to offer further information.

11:28 a.m. A man accused of being high was just doing yoga.

4:58 p.m. The driver of a Subaru passed someone in a no-passing zone, slammed on the brakes and asked if he wanted to fight.

