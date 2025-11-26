Since 1989, Town Pump Petroleum Seep a Perpetual Problem on Whitefish River

The mountain-framed gateway to downtown Whitefish is a fitting showcase for the resort town’s natural treasures, which function as its economic and its ecological heartbeat. But even if the views rising above the city center’s low-slung skyline command visitors’ immediate attention, the town’s true lifeblood runs beneath it.

And yet, for the past several decades an unresolved gasoline seep has contaminated the groundwater feeding the Whitefish River, even as state regulators signed off on a series of failed remediation strategies. None have been effective. Beset with delays, the cleanup plan’s sluggish progress has bedeviled a growing succession of city officials dating back to the early 2000s, while correspondence between elected leaders and state officials belies a pattern of indifference.

“No one wants gasoline seeping into the Whitefish River. But in contrast to other environmental problems in Montana, the seep is not viewed as a major public health or environmental threat,” former Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director Richard H. Opper wrote in an Aug. 28, 2007 letter to the city of Whitefish after its mayor complained about the contamination. “Although there have been delays in investigating the cause of the seep and designing corrective measures, this work is progressing at an acceptable rate.”

Last month, DEQ approved a new “work plan” at the source of the petroleum seep first detected in 1989 — the Town Pump property on Spokane Avenue, near where it crosses the Whitefish River above two culverts. And while water quality advocates are encouraged by the agency’s renewed attention to a pollution problem that’s been brewing for 36 years, they’re also raising concerns that state regulators — as well as the responsible party — have allowed the cleanup to drag on for far too long.

“My concern remains that this issue represents the proverbial kick-the-can-down-the-road situation as evidenced by the protracted timeline of mitigation attempts,” Mike Koopal, executive director of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI), the nonprofit that for 20 years has worked to protect and monitor the local watershed. “The current situation of contaminant release to groundwater and the Whitefish River does not meet WLI’s vision for water quality and community health.”

The situation didn’t meet WLI’s vision 18 years ago, either, which is when Koopal first reported the release to city council and implored them to urge the state to take action.