Ski Pass Sales Up as Tourism Officials Forecast Strong Winter Spending

After a productive summer of trail maintenance on Big Mountain along with upgrades that include new grooming equipment and an additional cell tower, Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) crews are busy preparing for opening day on Dec. 4 as tourism officials predict a strong winter season.

Season pass sales were up 6.8% by the early bird deadline of Sept. 30, with roughly 15,000 sold. WMR spokesperson Chad Sokol said lodging bookings are looking strong so far this season – even as economic uncertainty lingers – with comparatively low ticket prices remaining an attraction.

“I think our position as a great value ski resort plays to our advantage,” Sokol said. “Folks are keeping an eye on their wallets a little more closely and there are not a lot of similarly sized independent ski resorts where you can buy a ticket for $100 per day.”

One-day lift tickets at WMR cost $115 while discounts are available for advanced booking and multiday tickets. By comparison, Big Sky Resort lift tickets in southwest Montana range in price throughout the season, costing nearly $300 during peak visitation like the Christmas holiday and President’s Day.

The snowpack is also a driver of winter tourism, Sokol said, with many skiers and snowboarders waiting for powder forecasts before committing to travel plans.

Summit of Big Mountain at sunrise on Dec. 19, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

According to the National Weather Service, La Niña is expected to persist from December 2025 through February 2026, bringing cold and snowy conditions. From December through February, Montana ranks No. 1 as the most likely state to have “wetter-than-average” conditions.

Aside from the snow forecast, tourism officials expect a strong winter season in the Flathead Valley, even as nationwide surveys suggest domestic travel could decrease.

According to an American Travel Sentiment Survey conducted by Longwoods International in October, 41% of travelers plan to reduce their frequency of travel this holiday season compared to last year while 55% of survey respondents plan to travel by car. Factors like personal finance and inflation were the main drivers prompting the scaled-back travel plans.

While 70% of respondents plan to visit friends and relatives over the holidays, 11% plan to participate in winter sports, which was unchanged from last year.