Bipartisan Progress in Montana Education

As Chair of House Education and now Chair of the Education Interim Committee, I am proud of the collaborative bipartisan efforts developed in the 2025 session to improve education across Montana. These efforts have brought together lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, united in their commitment to advancing educational opportunities and outcomes for students throughout the state. By working collaboratively, significant progress has been made in elevating teacher pay, increasing funding for dual credit and career-focused programs, enhancing early literacy and mathematics interventions, supporting teacher recruitment and retention, and providing additional resources for school maintenance. The dedication and cooperation among legislators, educators, and state agencies demonstrate a shared vision for the future of Montana’s education system and a promise of continued advancements in the years to come.

Advancements in Teacher Pay and Student Opportunities

One of the most significant legislative achievements in the 2025 session was the passage of HB 252, which directly addressed the issue of beginning teacher pay. With this bill signed into law, the minimum starting salary for new teachers was raised to 62% of the district-wide average or approximately $45,000, marking a substantial step forward in supporting educators at the outset of their careers.

Beyond improving teacher compensation, HB 252 also introduced financial incentives designed to benefit students. School districts will now receive additional funding for high school students who enroll in college-level courses, known as dual credits. The bill also provides extra resources for students who earn credentials focused on the trades and health care fields while still in high school. These initiatives not only encourage academic achievement but also equip students with valuable skills for future careers.

Recent data from a meeting with the Montana University System (MUS) Regents revealed that over 9,000 high school students across the state earned college credits in the past year, representing a 3% increase from the previous year. These programs offer families significant financial savings, as students can complete the equivalent of their first year in college or gain credentials for careers in the trades at a reduced cost and the ability to gain employment immediately upon graduating from high school.

Strengthening Early Literacy and Mathematics Achievement

A central focus of this year’s legislative efforts was the advancement of early literacy intervention, with the overarching aim of ensuring that every child master foundational reading skills—including phonics, fluency, and reading comprehension—by the end of third grade. To realize this goal, the legislature allocated additional funding that enabled schools to closely monitor each student’s progress toward reading proficiency. To begin this effort in 2025, a total of 3,358 children statewide participated in targeted early literacy interventions, and 1,204 students engaged in summer literacy programs. Data from these initiatives showed that students involved in both classroom-based and summer literacy programs made significant gains in their reading abilities. Furthermore, funding was designated to support early intervention for children ages 3 and 4 with special education needs, ensuring that these young learners received the necessary resources during a critical period of development.

To reinforce mathematics achievement, the legislature passed HB 338, a measure designed to further support school districts in elevating math performance among students across Montana. Both the Office of Public Instruction and the Board of Public Education are actively engaged in identifying highly qualified instructional materials and developing a clear, effective pathway to Algebra, thereby strengthening students’ mathematical foundations and preparing them for future academic success.

Enhancing Teacher Recruitment and Retention

A third important area addressed by the legislature involves strengthening teacher recruitment and retention for teachers, principals, and superintendents. In response to this need, HB 499 revised the “Grow Your Own Grant program,” which awards grant funding to prospective teachers. This initiative enables high school students to earn dual credits while also gaining hands-on experience in educational settings, providing them with valuable exposure to the teaching profession early on.

Recently, a visit to the Lab School at the University of Montana highlighted the practical training opportunities available for future educators. At this institution, teacher candidates work alongside mentor teachers, focusing on early literacy development, classroom management and content instruction. Similarly, Montana State University (MSU) is making concerted efforts to attract and support beginning teachers, with a special emphasis on staffing teachers in rural Eastern Montana.

Looking ahead, additional efforts are planned for the 2027 legislative session to further expand support and mentoring for beginning teachers, ensuring that Montana continues to foster a robust and well-prepared educational workforce.

Investing in School Facilities: Major Maintenance Funding

This past legislative session also prioritized the upkeep and improvement of school facilities across Montana. Through the passage of HB 515, districts benefited from surplus state funds dedicated to major maintenance needs. Every school district in Montana received an initial allocation of $40,000, supplemented by an additional $115 per student to further support essential maintenance costs. Notably, this bill provided targeted assistance for small, rural school districts with fewer students, recognizing their unique financial challenges and ensuring they could address necessary facility repairs and improvements.

Ongoing Collaboration for Student Success

While significant progress was made in Montana education during the 2025 legislative session, important work remains. The Montana Legislature, Office of Public Instruction, Board of Public Education, and Montana University Regents are actively collaborating to further increase achievement and expand opportunities for all students throughout the state. Through their continued partnership and dedication, Montana’s educational future holds great promise, and the best is yet to come!

Linda Reksten is a Republican state representative from Polson and the chair of the Education Interim Committee.