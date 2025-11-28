Public Service Commissioner Representing Flathead County Draws Commissioner of Political Practices Complaint 

The public service commissioner who represents Flathead County has become the subject of a Commissioner of Political Practices ethics complaint alleging she’s conducting work for her personal business using Public Service Commission resources. It’s an allegation that echoes concerns leveled against her by opponents during her initial run for the position in 2022.

The Commissioner of Political Practices’ (COPP) office is still reviewing the complaint, which it received Oct. 29. Once the commissioner considers the complaint and chooses either to accept or reject it, he issues a public written decision. If a complaint is accepted for filing, it triggers a hearing process. As of Nov. 26, the office has yet to issue any decision.

Dr. Annie Bukacek represents Public Service Commission (PSC) District 5. The district includes Flathead, Lake, Glacier, Lewis and Clark, Teton and Pondera counties.

The complaint filed against her comes from fellow PSC Commissioner Brad Molnar. Molnar is a former legislator from Laurel who was elected to the commission in 2024. He also served on the utility regulating body from 2005-2011.

In an email, Bukacek told the Beacon she will not comment on the complaint until the COPP process is complete. Alana Lake, the executive director of the Public Service Commission, also declined to comment on the complaint.

“At this time, the Commission has no comment on the complaint or the related allegations and has confidence that the COPP will appropriately address any allegations brought forward,” Lake said.

A physician by trade, Bukacek has been an outspoken anti-abortion and anti-vaccine advocate. She has a loyal base of followers in the Flathead following her time on the Flathead City-County Board of Health. Her tenure there was marked by a rejection of state and local policies during the COVID pandemic. She resigned from her position on the health board after announcing her candidacy for the PSC in 2022.

Bukacek said she would maintain her private practice in addition to conducting work as a commissioner when she ran for the position. Her Democratic opponent in the race, John Repke, worried that would become an issue. During her run for the PSC, former colleagues on the health board also raised concerns that Bukacek came to board meetings unprepared.

The complaint Molnar filed against Bukacek centered on concerns that she had bags of “business material” in the PSC offices and used PSC resources — a copy room and the offices — to perform non-PSC related duties. In an interview with the Beacon, Molnar alleged the documents contained information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

“When Commissioner Bukacek is at the commission she is supposed to do commission related work,” the complaint stated. “Instead, she is doing personal business-related work. Since she is often in the office for only one or two hours per week (with no evidence of learning or preparation for subsequent meetings) she is paid about $2,000 per hour of actual commission core functions and treating her elected position as a side hustle. Therefore, the time she spends at the commission working on her personal agendas is an insult to the ratepayers as the time would be far better spent doing her public job.”

In Montana, PSC commissioners receive a salary of approximately $128,000 per year, according to Lake. Commissioners are charged with balancing ratepayers’ interests with the needs of monopoly utility companies, maintaining affordable and reliable utility services. The job does not come with any expectation of full-time status, Lake said, but the workload is hefty.

“While commissioners have discretion in how they manage their schedules, they are expected to meet all statutory duties, participate in commission proceedings, and maintain consistent availability to serve the public and carry out the work of the agency,” Lake said. “The agency does not regulate how individual commissioners structure their personal or professional commitments, so long as those responsibilities are fulfilled.”

Still, commissioners should separate their commission duties and personal ones, Lake said. If they’re using state resources, they’re expected to be conducting PSC work. When asked if safeguards were in place to ensure that’s the case, Lake said commission members are subject to “state ethics laws, open meeting laws, public records requirements, and internal administrative policies that govern the use of state resources.” The commission is also subject to audits and “legislative oversight mechanisms,” Lake said. When issues do crop up, Lake said multiple avenues exist to manage them.