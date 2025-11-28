Why So Much Hysteria Over American Prairie?

I have no connection with American Prairie. I have never met anybody who works there. I do, however, drive through this scenic prairie landscape on my way to Fort Peck Reservoir. I also get American Prairie’s newsletter and always read news stories about the organization, which gives me enough information to believe American Prairie doesn’t deserve all this political pushback. Instead of buying into this constant criticism, Montanans should be thrilled with everything the organization is doing.

In the latest salvo, Governor Greg Gianforte and all four members of Montana’s congressional delegation penned a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum asking him to deny previously granted grazing rights to federal land leases acquired by American Prairie and claiming granting these grazing rights “threatens the economic viability of our most important industry.”

Really?

In their next breath, these five men would claim private property rights are sacred, and they would never try to keep any private landowner from exercising his/her property rights. Yet, they have no problem denying American Prairie’s legally acquired property rights. The state has also been sitting on American Prairie’s approval to graze state lands, which has forced the organization to sue state government.

American Prairie owns about 600,000 acres of deeded and leased prairie in north central Montana. Most, if not all, of this land was previously closed to public access. Now, it’s open to public hunting, camping and other recreational uses, and it’s free! Where are the hunters in this debate? In a time when lack of public access seriously threatens the sport of hunting, they should be publicly worshiping American Prairie.

The main reason naysayers have this irrational fear is American Prairie’s plan to restore free-roaming bison herds. Currently, the organization runs about 900 certified brucellosis-free bison on only 46,000 acres. It manages cattle grazing on much of the rest of its holdings, raising 7,000 cattle in partnership with local ranchers. Again, hunters benefit. The organization allows hunters to annually harvest a small number of bison.

Keep in mind, incidentally, that many ranchers raise bison in Montana. Also, several tribes manage free-roaming bison herds on their land. But you don’t see Governor Gianforte or Attorney General Austin Knudsen or any of our senators and representatives bashing these private landowners. Also keep in mind, that American Prairie doesn’t force anybody to sell their land. It pays good money to willing sellers only, no different than any other buyer.

The truth is American Prairie has been an economic boom to an economically depressed section of Montana, providing good-paying jobs and bringing in tourists who otherwise would never come to north central Montana to spend their money at local businesses. Every year, more people flock to north central Montana to experience a rare and unspoiled prairie environment. American Prairie also remodeled a building in downtown Lewistown into a wonderful visitor center. Since American Prairie opened its doors, population has increased and unemployment has decreased in this economically depressed area.

Clearly, no rancher or business has gone bankrupt because of American Prairie, and many have benefited from the organization’s efforts. And this economic bonanza will only continue to grow as the organization grows.

Nonetheless, a few local ranchers just can’t get over the fact that American Prairie exists, even though the organization doesn’t affect them in any negative way. They put up “Don’t Buffalo Me” and “Save the Cowboy” signs at strategic intersections on the network of unpaved roadways in the area, next to the “Roads Impassable When Wet” signs. Again, really? I’m absolutely positive American Prairie has nothing against cowboys, if we have any left. If we do, they’re probably chasing cows on ATVs.

This senseless paranoia reminds me of the early 1900s when business groups in northwestern Montana opposed the creation of Glacier National Park. A few decades, later, the park became the economic driver of the entire region and photos of the park’s scenery adorned most business websites and brochures.

So, let’s lose the hysteria and welcome American Prairie to our state because now, Montana has something special that no other state has. Decades from now, we will look back and realize the current madness was utterly ridiculous.

Bill Schneider is a retired publisher and outdoor writer living in Helena.