Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Where: 335 Skookum Rd.

Price: $997,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,520

This beautiful custom home is perched above the charming town of Lakeside and boasts sweeping views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Range. It features expansive windows, spacious decks, and professional grade appliances. With multiple living areas, the layout offers a perfect balance of openness and privacy. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30060349

Where: 150 Whisper Ridge Dr.

Price: $975,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,996

Perched in the sought-after Whisper Ridge community, this home showcases sweeping views of Flathead Lake and the surrounding mountains. It has an open layout, vaulted ceilings, and generous windows that fill the space with natural light. Multiple decks highlight the surrounding the scenery. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30058146

Whitefish

Where: 1037 Seventh St. W.

Price: $975,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,541

This home is located in one of Whitefish’s most established neighborhoods and is just minutes from downtown, Whitefish Lake, and the ski resort. It has a huge fenced yard with mature trees that create an inviting outdoor space. This home is ready for your vision, whether you choose to update or preserve its classic character. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30056273

Rollins

Where: 21208 Osprey Lp.

Price: $998,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,900

Perched above Flathead Lake and overlooking Wild Horse Island, this elegant retreat offers luxury and tranquility in every season. It features dual living areas, designer finishes, and thoughtful updates throughout. Shelter Bay amenities include a private dock, boat launch, and residents-only beach area. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30049884

