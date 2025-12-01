International Visitors to Glacier and Yellowstone Will Face a $100 Surcharge in 2026

Visitation fees for international visitors to Yellowstone and Glacier national parks are slated to increase substantially in 2026.

On Tuesday, the Interior Department announced that the National Park Service will levy a $100 surcharge on international visitors to 11 of the country’s most popular national parks starting on Jan. 1.

According to an agency press release, the threefold increase in entrance fees is a “resident-focused fee structure that puts American families first.”

The $100 fee will be added to the standard entrance fee in the New Year. Revenue from collections will be “invested directly back into America’s national parks, supporting upgrades to visitor facilities, essential maintenance, and improved services nationwide,” according to the interior department’s release.

The Interior Department’s communications team wrote in an email to Montana Free Press on Wednesday that revenue from the annual “America the Beautiful” passes, which will increase from $80 to $250 for international visitors, will benefit the entire Park Service system. Those passes allow entry into all national parks for a year. Fees collected onsite at locations like Yellowstone and Glacier will “primarily benefit the park where they are sold,” the agency wrote.

Yellowstone, America’s first national park and one of its most visited, reported that nearly 15% of its visitors were from outside the country in 2024. That’s down from 30% in 2018, according to reporting by NBC News.

Those numbers track with observations made by Cara McGary, who launched a Gardiner-based wildlife-viewing company called In Our Nature in 2016. She said international visitation is “plummeting” in Yellowstone compared to recent years past. She attributes the shift to a change in attitudes about the U.S. after President Trump took office and the difficulty some tourism purveyors have encountered securing trip insurance.

Last year, for example, she was set to assist with a 21-day bird-viewing trip organized by a travel agency in Australia. The company McGary was coordinating with told her they were forced to cancel the trip after the insurance company they’d been working with declined to cover the trip due to concerns about gun violence in America.

McGary added that she appreciates the overall sentiment in the policy change given the value she personally places on national parks. She highlighted the boardwalk near Mammoth Hot Springs as an example of the type of infrastructure that requires regular investment to keep visitors safe — in this case, from the park’s scalding geothermal features.

“You have to move that boardwalk pretty often,” she said. “Imagine how much money, effort and personnel it takes to manage that and then extend it out to a park that’s the size of Delaware and Rhode Island together. It’s expensive.”

McGary added that she’s wary of a sticker-shock factor given the size of the increase.

“If I was going to a national park in Germany and I was paying twice what a German national was paying, I would be like, ‘OK,’” she said. “If I was paying three or five times what a German national was paying, there might be a little bit of a knee-jerk [effect].”