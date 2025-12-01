Ratepayers See Insurance Premiums Spike with Affordable Care Act Subsidies Set to Expire

Every year, Marijke Stob has at least two doctor’s appointments – checkups that regularly include computed tomography (CT) scans, colonoscopies and bloodwork.

Stob had hardly seen the inside of a doctor’s office just a few years ago. Finding out she had colon cancer in 2023, however, changed everything. Stob underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment, which successfully removed the cancer. Now, she’s on a strict schedule to monitor her body in case the cancer returns. Only recently did her number of appointments drop from four to two per year.

“I eat my vegetables and exercise, but my body decided to turn on me,” Stob said. “Now, I have to deal with that for the rest of my life.”

A self-employed seamstress, Stob’s insurance plan has a low premium and is subsidized with tax credits through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Stob pays about $40 each month for coverage through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT). The low premium payments have allowed her to continue operating her gear repair shop in Columbia Falls and also be able to afford the expensive semiannual scans that her preventative care plan requires. In the fall, she also ran and won a seat on the Columbia Falls City Council, starting next year.

“So far things have been clear, but you never know with cancer,” Stob said. “Insurance is really, really critical, unfortunately, to me being healthy and making sure this disease doesn’t come back, and making sure we can catch it in time.”

Marijke Stob, owner of Super Bloom Gear Repair in Whitefish, at her sewing table on March 9, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

When open enrollment for the federal health insurance marketplace began on Nov. 1, Stob went online to check out her coverage options for 2026 and saw that her premium for enrolling in the same plan had more than quadrupled – in large part due to ACA tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year. Instead of paying about $40, she’d be paying just under $200 each month.

Stob’s monthly budget is usually about $2,000 per month, with an income that can fluctuate depending on the number of customers that enter her shop, Superbloom Gear Repair. That monthly budget enables Stob to run a business and cover all her personal expenses including rent, food, insurance and utilities – meaning that allotting nearly 10% of her income to insurance would be “kind of a big jump.”

“It’s going to max me out,” Stob said about the new proposed premium. “I don’t know what to do.”