First Wave of Winter

Late November snowfall sent drivers scurrying for their studded tires and skiers into the hills for some of their first powdery romps of the season. Summiteers of Big Mountain and other area peaks shrugged off the soup of gray clouds pooled in the Flathead Valley on the final day of the month, basking under blue skies and sunshine above the inversion.

As of Dec. 1, Whitefish Mountain Resort reported 49 inches of snowfall at the summit of Big Mountain so far this season. The resort plans to fire up the chairlifts on Dec. 4. While the ski runs were on the twiggy side on the lower reaches of the mountain at the close of November, more snow is forecast for the region this week.

A skier ascends Big Mountain at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Nov. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Streets of Kalispell by night after the first notable snowfall of the season in the city on Nov. 24, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Fog and snow shrouded forests in the Swan Range on Nov. 23, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

