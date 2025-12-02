Skip to content
Photo Essay

First Wave of Winter

Snow blankets the region, with more on the way

By Hunter D'Antuono
A view of Flower Point and Glacier National Park’s mountain peaks as seen from near the summit of Big Mountain at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Nov. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Late November snowfall sent drivers scurrying for their studded tires and skiers into the hills for some of their first powdery romps of the season. Summiteers of Big Mountain and other area peaks shrugged off the soup of gray clouds pooled in the Flathead Valley on the final day of the month, basking under blue skies and sunshine above the inversion. 

As of Dec. 1, Whitefish Mountain Resort reported 49 inches of snowfall at the summit of Big Mountain so far this season. The resort plans to fire up the chairlifts on Dec. 4. While the ski runs were on the twiggy side on the lower reaches of the mountain at the close of November, more snow is forecast for the region this week.

A skier ascends Big Mountain at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Nov. 30, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Streets of Kalispell by night after the first notable snowfall of the season in the city on Nov. 24, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Fog and snow shrouded forests in the Swan Range on Nov. 23, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery here

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member